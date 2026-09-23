Guenther Steiner explains "very difficult" Tech3 MotoGP line-up decision

Guenther Steiner says it was “very difficult” to pick between Senna Agius and his championship-leading Moto2 team-mate Manuel Gonzalez for the final place in MotoGP next season.

Agius was officially confirmed as a future Tech3 KTM MotoGP rider, alongside fellow new signing Luca Marini, on the eve of the Red Bull Ring round.

“We just see the potential for Senna to be somebody big in MotoGP, and I think we were quite fortunate to pick him up, because there were a lot of people looking at him,” Steiner told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard in Austria.

“For us, it's the experience with Luca, and then bringing Senna in from Moto2.

Senna Agius, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Also, next year is a good year to bring a rookie, because the gap between Moto2 and next year's MotoGP bikes is smaller than now and he's already got experience on Pirelli tyres.”

But Tech3’s decision means that, although four riders will graduate from Moto2 to MotoGP next season, championship leader Gonzalez won't be among them.

Steiner indicated that age ultimately helped swing the decision towards Agius, who is 21 compared with 24 for Gonzalez.

“Yeah, it was a very difficult decision between the two of them. They're both very good,” Steiner said.

“Obviously, Manu Gonzalez now is leading the championship, he's in front of Senna, but I think for us with Senna was his age.

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Manuel Gonzalez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“He's three years younger, and we've got more time to develop him.”

Agius’ promotion also means Australia will be represented on the MotoGP grid for next year’s inaugural Adelaide event despite Jack Miller’s departure to WorldSBK.

“Unfortunately, Jack Miller will not be in MotoGP anymore, so Senna's the only one,” Steiner said.

“I think it's more for him, it must be great going back to Australia as a MotoGP rider, and then obviously Adelaide coming in as a new event, there will be a lot of hype about it.

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"Hopefully not too much, so he doesn't get distracted! We need to keep him under wraps there. We will hide him away!”

Agius fast on MotoGP debut

Agius went on to make a MotoGP debut during Monday’s Pirelli test at the Red Bull Ring, where unofficial reports put him just 0.4s slower than current Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales.

Both were reported to have been using adapted 1000cc KTM machines rather than the 850cc prototype.