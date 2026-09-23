Pedro Acosta names his MotoGP title pick

Pedro Acosta has named the rider he would "put my money on" for the 2026 MotoGP title.

Pedro Acosta backs future team-mate for MotoGP title
Pedro Acosta backs future team-mate for MotoGP title
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez may have put Austrian MotoGP winner Pedro Acosta among the 2026 title contenders, but Acosta is backing his future Ducati team-mate to prevail.

Acosta’s maiden MotoGP victory at KTM’s home Red Bull Ring moved him up to fourth in the world championship, 72 points behind Aprilia leader Jorge Martin.

“He's in the championship. I was 102 behind seven races ago. So, he’s in the championship,” reigning champion Marc Marquez said of Acosta.

Marquez, who briefly took the championship lead after Aragon, heads into the flyaway rounds 12 points behind Martin.

Marquez and Martin congratulate Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Marquez and Martin congratulate Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Martin’s Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi is third, 42 points from the top.

"I put my money on him"

Asked who he sees as the title favourite, Pedro Acosta told MotoGP.com:

“I'm still far [from the top], but not so far from the top three, so I’m happy about that.

“Now starts a good moment for us, going to Asia.

“But Marc should win the championship.

MotoGP title chase after Austrian Grand Prix: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Austrian Grand Prix: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

“He's the guy who has won more championships, has more experience.

“For this, I put my money on him.”

There are still eight rounds and 296 points available, beginning in Japan next weekend.

Pecco Bagnaia won both Motegi races last season, while Marquez secured his first Ducati title.

However, Acosta was a victory contender at Motegi during his rookie 2024 season and fast again last year, taking a Sprint podium and holding second for the opening ten laps of the grand prix.

He then lost ground and later ran through the gravel.

Tags:

Pedro Acosta
Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Pedro Acosta names his MotoGP title pick
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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