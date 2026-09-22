Marc Marquez’s five-word answer about his key 2026 MotoGP title weapon

Marc Marquez says “my bike and my team” are the biggest strengths he has in the 2026 MotoGP title battle, as he warns of a “tight last seven races”.

The Ducati rider took the lead in the championship for the first time in 2026 after winning the San Marino Grand Prix, erasing a 102-point deficit since May’s Italian Grand Prix.

After finishing second in the sprint and fifth in the grand prix in Austria last weekend, however, he has now fallen 12 points behind Aprilia’s Jorge Martin.

In recent weeks, the scale of the right shoulder issue Marc Marquez has been battling this year became known, with his surgeon saying his arm is at 50% of its maximum capacity.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Asked what his greatest weapon in the 2026 title battle will be in these final seven races, he replied: “My bike and my team.”

When asked if not his talent or experience, he added: “No - my bike and my team”.

Marquez considers the top four riders in the championship to be title protagonists, even with fourth-placed Pedro Acosta - who won in Austria - 72 points adrift.

“Top four guys are ready to fight for the championship,” he said.

“As we see with Pedro, for example, since Silverstone, KTM has opened the engines and has good power again.

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“They are ready to fight for the championship.”

Ducati is expected to be stronger again in Japan, with the stop-and-go layout and a return to Michelin’s standard rear tyre set to favour the Desmosedici.

But Marquez believes, following his Austria win, that Acosta goes to Motegi as the favourite.

“I mean, in Motegi, after this GP, Pedro is again the favourite.

“Because every year he has been very, very fast there.

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“Already he was very fast in his first year; he crashed while leading the sprint race, and in the main race he crashed in second, fighting for the victory.

“So, last year also he was very fast. So, let’s see. As I say, top four guys, it will be a tight last seven races.”