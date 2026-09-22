Joan Mir out of first two Asian MotoGP races as health issues persist

Honda has confirmed that Joan Mir will miss both the Japanese and Indonesian grands prix in MotoGP’s Asian tour.

Mir missed last weekend’s Austrian MotoGP as a result of illness. He had complained of being at “50 per cent” of his maximum energy levels during the San Marino Grand Prix a week before.

Confirmation from Honda that Mir will now also miss the first two Asian races in Japan and Indonesia has come just under two weeks before the Motegi race on 2–4 October, and with the detail that Mir has been dealing with this energy-sapping illness for multiple months now.

“Joan Mir has been experiencing a variety of symptoms impacting his energy and performance for several months with a recent increase in severity, the cause is still unconfirmed at this time,” said MotoGP chief medical officer Angel Charte.

Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“Due to their persistence and severity, Mir has been undergoing a series of tests at the Dexeus University Hospital with the aim of reaching a definitive diagnosis.

“Due to the symptoms, the medical advice is to observe strict rest and undergo various treatments for the next 15 days.

“Consequently, I have advised him against participating in the Japanese and Indonesian Grands Prix.

“His condition will continue to be closely monitored by my team.”

In Austria, Mir was replaced by Takaaki Nakagami. Nakagami is due to wildcard at Motegi, and had been riding Honda’s 1,000cc MotoGP bike at the Japanese track before the Austrian Grand Prix to prepare what would be the final wildcard in grand prix’s premier class, as they will be banned from 2027.

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Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP © Gold and Goose

There are two other potential options for Honda to replace Mir: Aleix Espargaro and Cal Crutchlow.

Espargaro was injured earlier in the year after a crash while testing at Sepang, but was recently back on track and testing at Mugello.

Crutchlow, on the other hand, has raced multiple times this year aboard the RC213V for the LCR Honda team while Johann Zarco was out injured. Zarco’s return saw Crutchlow’s return to the sidelines, and the British rider made it clear several times during his time filling in for Zarco that his decision to race was influenced by bond he has with the LCR team itself and its owner Lucio Cecchinello; this replacement would be for the Honda HRC team, of course.