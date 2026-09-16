Joan Mir to miss Red Bull Ring MotoGP, replacement announced

Joan Mir has withdrawn from this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring.

The HRC rider retired on lap 6 of Sunday’s Misano Grand Prix, then travelled to Barcelona for medical checks.

Those examinations have revealed ‘altered parameters in the blood’ which require further investigation.

HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami will take Mir’s place alongside Luca Marini this weekend.

Joan Mir, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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A HRC statement added: 'Due to the symptoms already shown in Italy and without a clear diagnosis, Mir’s medical team have recommended he focus on his recovery and withdraw from the Austrian GP.

'This will allow the #36 to rest and for more tests and studies to be done.

'Fresh off a test in Mugello, Honda HRC Development Rider Takaaki Nakagami will step onto the Honda HRC Castrol RC213V machine for the Spielberg weekend.

'Already scheduled to attend the post-race test on Monday, the substitution will allow Nakagami and HRC to continue testing with the 1,000cc machine and prepare further for the #30’s wildcard at the Japanese GP.'

Nakagami's most recent MotoGP appearance was at Motegi last season, after which he has been focusing on development of Honda's 850cc/Pirelli prototype.

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