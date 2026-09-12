“Very low battery” - Joan Mir battling mystery illness at Misano MotoGP

Joan Mir is struggling physically at Misano with a mystery illness

Joan Mir is struggling with illness at Misano
Joan Mir is struggling with illness at Misano
© Gold and Goose

Honda’s Joan Mir says he has “very, very low battery” physically, after struggling to 20th in the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix sprint.

The high-grip asphalt at Misano has provided a boost for Honda this weekend, with Luca Marini qualifying sixth and finishing ninth in the sprint.

But 2020 world champion Joan Mir has struggled to match the pace of his stablemates throughout the weekend.

He qualified 17th on Saturday morning, before falling to 20th in the race, 22 seconds from the lead and just under 2.5s ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, who crashed.

Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Explaining what went wrong, Mir says he is battling a mystery illness which is sapping his strength, with the Spaniard admitting “I don’t feel at 50%”.

“Well, not good,” he said when asked about his race.

“Today, I’m with a very, very low battery. I don’t know what happened.

“I already went to the doctor to understand a little bit what is happening, because I don’t have strength.

“I don’t feel at 100%… no, I don’t feel at 50%.

“So, more than the bike, it’s just trying to fix this, trying to understand what is happening.

“And next week, probably, we will understand and have treatment.

“I don’t think that tomorrow I will feel better. On Friday I was, more or less, but then it was getting worse. Nothing more to say.”

Mir has battled illness problems before at the San Marino Grand Prix, withdrawing from the 2024 race as a result.

At this stage, he is unsure if he will make Sunday’s 27-lap grand prix.

Joan Mir is unsure if he will race on Sunday
Joan Mir is unsure if he will race on Sunday
© Gold and Goose

“I don’t know. We will go day by day,” he added.

“Tomorrow I will see how I wake up. It’s not that I feel bad on the stomach.

“It’s a little bit of a headache and not able to be precise - tired. I don’t know.”

Mir’s issues aside, Honda is on for a strong points haul on Sunday, after Marini, Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira finished ninth to 11th in the sprint.

Tags:

Joan Mir
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
“Very low battery” - Joan Mir battling mystery illness at Misano MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Honda “missing some little pieces to enjoy” MotoGP 2026
Luca Marini, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
One Aragon MotoGP stat has left Joan Mir “worried” about Honda
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
“A big mess” - Unseen incidents shake up opening lap of Aragon MotoGP Sprint
Luca Marini crash, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
"There was an opportunity" - Luca Marini questioned on 2027 Yamaha MotoGP option
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Luca Marini set for KTM MotoGP switch as Tech3 announces first 2027 rider
Luca Marini, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
Interview: What you’ve forgotten about MotoGP’s underrated champion
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Not the result we wanted” for Fermin Aldeguer after Pedro Acosta Misano MotoGP fight
26m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia “humiliated” after Misano MotoGP Sprint: “The problem is huge”
44m ago
Pecco Bagnaia hits the fuel tank in frustration after losing the rear, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
di Giannantonio: Marc Marquez can put Ducati “at the level of Aprilia”
48m ago
Marc Marquez, Bezzecchi, di Giannantonio , 2026 Misano MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli wants F1-style warning system for slow traffic in MotoGP
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
“It’s better for them”: The MotoGP divide highlighted by Misano Sprint
2h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“Very low battery” - Joan Mir battling mystery illness at Misano MotoGP
2h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta laments “stupid” Fermin Aldeguer battle at Misano MotoGP
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Yo-yo” racing led to Fabio Quartararo’s crash in Misano MotoGP sprint
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
How Ducati crashes pointed Marc Marquez toward “extra boost” at Misano MotoGP
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
The “about to crash” change that unlocked Jorge Martin’s Misano MotoGP pace
3h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Misano MotoGP.