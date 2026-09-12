“Yo-yo” racing led to Fabio Quartararo’s crash in Misano MotoGP sprint

Fabio Quartararo has explained why he crashed out of the Misano MotoGP sprint

Fabio Quartararo crashed at the Misano sprint
Fabio Quartararo crashed at the Misano sprint
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo says his crash during the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix sprint came after “yo-yo” racing with Honda’s Diogo Moreira.

The 2021 world champion was battling with LCR Honda’s Diogo Moreira in the early laps over 11th when he crashed trying to overtake at Turn 14.

Fabio Quartararo says the “yo-yo” racing he was involved in with Moreira forced him to push harder in the corners before to set up an overtake.

However, in that moment the rear of his M1 was pushing his front tyre and forced him on Moreira’s inside line while locked up.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“With Diogo on the straights, we were playing like… he was pulling away, trying to catch, yo-yo,” he said.

“So, I struggled a lot. In [Turn] 11, I went in super, super quick. I braked late in [Turn] 12, I was pretty close.

“But the problem is, we have zero support from the rear when we are trying to stop.

“And already going in, it was too late to stay behind.

“So, I had to go and my front was locking already straight. When I leaned, I just tried to maximise the corner, but at the end I maximised too much because I crashed. Unfortunately, I didn’t stay on my wheels.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

‘Fabio’s pace was impressive’

Quartararo remounted to finish 21st, just under 2.5s from Honda’s Joan Mir, in what proved to be a difficult sprint for all Yamaha riders.

Jack Miller led the Yamaha contingent in 17th, but was just over three seconds ahead of Quartararo at the chequered flag.

Alex Rins, Quartararo’s team-mate, branded the Frenchman’s pace “impressive” following his crash and expects a strong grand prix from him.

“Tomorrow is going to be tough,” he said.

“We suffered a lot. I was there with Toprak [Razgatlioglu] and then Miller with no chances.

“It was difficult to brake later, difficult to get the traction.

“It’s impressive the pace that Fabio showed, because after a crash he was recovering almost one second, half a second, per lap.

“So, he was coming really, really fast. But for us, it is what it is.

“It’s clear that he has more than us this weekend.

“So, I think he can do a great race tomorrow. For us, one of our targets is to be there in the points. It’s going to be difficult, but we will try.”

Tags:

Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
“Yo-yo” racing led to Fabio Quartararo’s crash in Misano MotoGP sprint
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
‘Everything was sorted’ - Fabio Quartararo reveals clear-the-air Yamaha talks
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Rins teases 'really interesting project' as he turns down WorldSBK move
Alex Rins.
MotoGP News
Podcast: Can Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha survive the rest of MotoGP 2026?
Crash MotoGP Podcast
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo unfazed by reduced MotoGP testing ahead of Honda move
Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Luca Marini (Honda), Alex Rins (Yamaha), 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘Follow Miller’s example’ - Yamaha hits back at Fabio Quartararo as tensions flare
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘For personal reasons’ - Fabio Quartararo won’t help with Yamaha development anymore
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Not the result we wanted” for Fermin Aldeguer after Pedro Acosta Misano MotoGP fight
25m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia “humiliated” after Misano MotoGP Sprint: “The problem is huge”
43m ago
Pecco Bagnaia hits the fuel tank in frustration after losing the rear, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
di Giannantonio: Marc Marquez can put Ducati “at the level of Aprilia”
47m ago
Marc Marquez, Bezzecchi, di Giannantonio , 2026 Misano MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli wants F1-style warning system for slow traffic in MotoGP
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
“It’s better for them”: The MotoGP divide highlighted by Misano Sprint
2h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“Very low battery” - Joan Mir battling mystery illness at Misano MotoGP
2h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta laments “stupid” Fermin Aldeguer battle at Misano MotoGP
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Yo-yo” racing led to Fabio Quartararo’s crash in Misano MotoGP sprint
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
How Ducati crashes pointed Marc Marquez toward “extra boost” at Misano MotoGP
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
The “about to crash” change that unlocked Jorge Martin’s Misano MotoGP pace
3h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Misano MotoGP.