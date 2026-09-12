“Yo-yo” racing led to Fabio Quartararo’s crash in Misano MotoGP sprint

Fabio Quartararo says his crash during the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix sprint came after “yo-yo” racing with Honda’s Diogo Moreira.

The 2021 world champion was battling with LCR Honda’s Diogo Moreira in the early laps over 11th when he crashed trying to overtake at Turn 14.

Fabio Quartararo says the “yo-yo” racing he was involved in with Moreira forced him to push harder in the corners before to set up an overtake.

However, in that moment the rear of his M1 was pushing his front tyre and forced him on Moreira’s inside line while locked up.

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“With Diogo on the straights, we were playing like… he was pulling away, trying to catch, yo-yo,” he said.

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“So, I struggled a lot. In [Turn] 11, I went in super, super quick. I braked late in [Turn] 12, I was pretty close.

“But the problem is, we have zero support from the rear when we are trying to stop.

“And already going in, it was too late to stay behind.

“So, I had to go and my front was locking already straight. When I leaned, I just tried to maximise the corner, but at the end I maximised too much because I crashed. Unfortunately, I didn’t stay on my wheels.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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‘Fabio’s pace was impressive’

Quartararo remounted to finish 21st, just under 2.5s from Honda’s Joan Mir, in what proved to be a difficult sprint for all Yamaha riders.

Jack Miller led the Yamaha contingent in 17th, but was just over three seconds ahead of Quartararo at the chequered flag.

Alex Rins, Quartararo’s team-mate, branded the Frenchman’s pace “impressive” following his crash and expects a strong grand prix from him.

“Tomorrow is going to be tough,” he said.

“We suffered a lot. I was there with Toprak [Razgatlioglu] and then Miller with no chances.

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“It was difficult to brake later, difficult to get the traction.

“It’s impressive the pace that Fabio showed, because after a crash he was recovering almost one second, half a second, per lap.

“So, he was coming really, really fast. But for us, it is what it is.

“It’s clear that he has more than us this weekend.

“So, I think he can do a great race tomorrow. For us, one of our targets is to be there in the points. It’s going to be difficult, but we will try.”

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