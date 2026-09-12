Starting grid for the 2026 Misano MotoGP Sprint race

Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia will start from a home pole position at Misano after the Italian delivered a record breaking lap in qualifying.

Bezzecchi put pole out of reach with the first ever 1m 29s lap on his opening run.

Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez later moved into second to set up a potential repeat of last year’s duel.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer will join them on the front row after an excellent effort on the GP25.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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A crash for Fabio di Giannantonio ended his front row hopes. The VR46 rider will head row two in front of title leader Jorge Martin and Honda’s Luca Marini.

Pedro Acosta starts seventh for KTM followed by Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez, another faller in qualifying.

Further back, Pecco Bagnaia will start his final home race for Ducati from just 14th place.

The 13-lap Misano Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

Penalties

There are no penalties for the Sprint, but there will be two penalties for the grand prix.

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Johann Zarco has been given a three-place grid penalty for impeding Marco Bezzecchi in qualifying, while Franco Morbidelli must serve a long lap for slow riding and obstructing Enea Bastianini in Friday practice.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 Misano MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Marc Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer

Row 2: Fabio Di Giannantonio, Jorge Martin, Luca Marini

Row 3: Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli, Alex Marquez

Row 4: Raul Fernandez, Johann Zarco*, Pol Espargaro

Row 5: Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia, Diogo Moreira

Row 6: Enea Bastianini, Joan Mir, Jack Miller

Row 7: Brad Binder, Alex Rins, Toprak Razgatlioglu

*Will start 14th in the grand prix.

