‘Riding a rental bike’ - Toprak Razgatlioglu details Misano MotoGP struggles

Toprak Razgatlioglu details his struggles riding his Yamaha at Misano

Razgatlioglu is struggling to ride his Yamaha on soft tyres at Misano
Razgatlioglu is struggling to ride his Yamaha on soft tyres at Misano
© Gold and Goose

Pramac’s Toprak Razgatlioglu says his Yamaha feels like “a rental bike” when he uses soft MotoGP tyres at Misano, which is leading him to ride “Superbike style”.

The three-time World Superbike champion was expected to have a better weekend at the San Marino Grand Prix, owing to his experience of the Misano circuit.

But the Turkish rider has struggled for pace, ending Friday 0.5s slower than Pramac team-mate Jack Miller, while qualifying over 0.7s slower than Yamaha stablemate Alex Rins at the back of the field on Saturday morning.

Speaking on Friday, Razgatlioglu said his feeling on medium rubber was good, but as soon as he switched to the soft tyre “it looks like it’s not my bike”.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“When I try the first soft tyre, I'm surprised because it looks like it's not my bike,” he began.

“It looks like I'm riding a rental bike. And I try to ride, try to adapt to this tyre style, because the bike is not stopping; it’s just going wide.

“The biggest problem is the bike not stopping. When I'm not stopping, I'm not able to turn the corner, I’m just stopping more, and I'm riding like a superbike style because the bike is not stopping with the soft tyre. 

“We are pushing the front, and also I'm not using the rear tyre.

“Normally with soft tyre you are always using the exit, but I'm not able to enter the corner. I'm just losing the line. And on exit, it doesn't change.

Razgatlioglu called his Yamaha "a rental bike" at Misano
Razgatlioglu called his Yamaha "a rental bike" at Misano
© Gold and Goose

“We are talking with the team. We don't know this problem. Why? Because we try to improve. 

“But now it looks like we have more grip here. This is good. But the problem is the bike not stopping.

“I'm really surprised, because I have a good motivation, because the first time this season I did the best FP1, and I'm very positive this time.

“I feel really good. But just some corners I need to improve for the good lap time, because with medium tyre today, at the end of the session I did my best lap.

“I did this lap time with used tyres. Normally, when I put the soft tyre I'm expecting 1m31s. But in the end I see only 32.0. That is very strange. I don't understand anything.”

Tags:

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Prima Pramac Yamaha
‘Riding a rental bike’ - Toprak Razgatlioglu details Misano MotoGP struggles
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP Feature
The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up and rumours so far
Izan Guevara and Toprak Razgatlioglu will form Pramac Yamaha's 2027 rider line-up (Yamaha).
MotoGP News
Yamaha: Why Jack Miller was “too good to miss” for 2027 WorldSBK team
Jack Miller.
MotoGP News
“Faster than the top 10” - Pramac highlights Toprak's hidden Aragon MotoGP form
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Focus on 850” - Toprak Razgatlioglu ‘doesn’t care’ if Yamaha brings engine update
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Finally able to fight” - Toprak no longer “alone” in Aragon MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
'Quick as Marc' - Jack Miller “can’t fault” Yamaha V4 in one key area
Jack Miller, Enea Bastianini, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Seven engines blew up” - KTM explains “most horrible time” in MotoGP
8m ago
Red Bull KTM RC16.
MotoGP News
MotoGP stewards deliver Johann Zarco verdict after Marco Bezzecchi incident
1h ago
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘Riding a rental bike’ - Toprak Razgatlioglu details Misano MotoGP struggles
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Misano MotoGP Sprint race
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi beats Marc Marquez to Misano MotoGP pole
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
‘The bike is strange’ - The bizarre Ducati issue affecting one VR46 MotoGP rider
4h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
2026 Misano MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint today: Start times and how to watch
4h ago
Marc Marquez wins 2025 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro credits Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez for “crazy” Misano MotoGP Q2 lap
18h ago
Pedro Acosta congratulates Pol Espargaro, Friday practice, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia riding “very defensive” as MotoGP crisis continues at Misano
19h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Useless to look at the others” - Marco Bezzecchi leads Misano MotoGP practice
19h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.