‘He’s already adapted’ - Toprak Razgatlioglu issues Nicolo Bulega MotoGP warning

Toprak Razgatlioglu believes Nicolo Bulega’s MotoGP debut comes at the right time

Nicolo Bulege, Ducati, 2026 World Superbikes
Nicolo Bulege, Ducati, 2026 World Superbikes
© Gold and Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu has warned that Nicolo Bulega is “already adapted” to the 2027 Ducati MotoGP bike on Pirelli rubber ahead of his debut season.

Ducati announced ahead of this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix that World Superbike dominator Nicolo Bulega will join the VR46 MotoGP team next season.

It comes as Bulega has helped spearhead development of the 850cc Ducati on Pirelli tyres for next year.

Currently racing Pirellis in WorldSBK, Bulega’s input is expected to be vital for Ducati in potentially stealing an advantage on its rivals early into the new rules cycle.

Nicolo Bulega.
Nicolo Bulega.
© Gold and Goose

Razgatlioglu, who is also set to benefit from the change to Pirelli tyres, expects Bulega to be strong quickly in MotoGP because he can focus purely on his own feelings while everyone else has to adapt to the new rules.

“I hope because of the different brands, they are more strong now,” the Pramac rider said on Thursday at Misano when asked if he was looking forward to fighting with Bulega again.

“And also Bulega, for him is a good [time to come to MotoGP].

“He did only Pirelli tyres test. 850 and Pirelli tyres. I think he did testing 12 or 14 times.

“He will become stronger because everyone tries to adapt the bike. He's already adapted.

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“And just starting the testing immediately fast. And this is good for him because I don't have this opportunity. I just moved to the GP Paddock with Michelin.”

He added: “But for him, I think it's the right time to move to MotoGP.

“And also I'm happy for him, because he deserves it. He's young, and he did a really good job in Superbike.

“Especially his riding style is like a MotoGP rider.

“And I think he's adapting more easy to 850 because Superbike and 850 is not a big difference; the speed side and riding style very close. And yeah, I'm happy for him.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Razgatlioglu noted that he had previously told Ducati to hold onto Bulega and bring him to MotoGP.

“Also when I was racing in Superbike, I'm always the same because I'm always saying to Ducati, keep him and bring him to MotoGP.

“Now, finally, they are bringing him to MotoGP. This is good for him. I hope his career is getting much better.”

Tags:

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Nicolo Bulega
‘He’s already adapted’ - Toprak Razgatlioglu issues Nicolo Bulega MotoGP warning
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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