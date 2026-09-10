Marc Marquez explains reason for posting striking viral injury picture

Marc Marquez says he posted his now-viral photo of his right arm to social media because “it’s the best way" for people "to stop talking” about his injuries.

The seven-time world champion posted a striking photo on his social media channels last week, showing the extent of the damage done to his right arm over years through multiple serious injuries.

It came just weeks after Ducati posted a video from the British Grand Prix where Marc Marquez told his team he had “no control” over his right arm during the Silverstone race.

Marquez’s fitness has been a major talking point throughout the 2026 season, as he battles the aftereffects of the complicated shoulder injury he suffered in Indonesia last year.

Marc Marquez shows right shoulder in gym (@MarcMarquez93 Instagram).

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On Thursday at the San Marino Grand Prix, he revealed the reason for posting the image of his arm when quizzed by the official MotoGP website.

“I posted that photo because I believed it’s the best way to stop talking about my arm,” he said.

“What I’ve learned in my career is that when there are question marks, rumours, speculation, if you are honest, everything is easier.

“I knew, and I know what I have. But like this, you already have the picture; you already have the interview from my doctor, and the doctor is the correct person to explain what is going on with my body.

“And like this, I’m fully focused on trying to fight with what I have in this amazing championship.”

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In a recent interview, Marquez’s surgeon, Dr. Samuel Antuna, revealed that the Spaniard’s bicep muscle on his right arm is currently only at 50% capacity.

The surgeon also admitted Marquez’s Indonesia injury “changed everything” in how he is able to ride compared to 2025.

A number of riders have been asked about Marquez’s social media post on Thursday at Misano.

His younger brother Alex Marquez echoed the seven-time champion’s reasoning for the post.

“I think that [posted this picture] more to not speculate about his physical condition,” Alex Marquez said.

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“But I think a picture is better than a thousand words. So just to close that thing, if he’s OK, if he’s not OK and all that.

“He showed the reality, and from that moment, I think, as a rider, give to you the calm to just forget that problem that he’s living day by day and just focus on winning the championship.”

Marc Marquez won both races last time out at Aragon to move into second in the standings and just 19 points from championship leader Jorge Martin.