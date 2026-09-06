'At 50% strength' - Marc Marquez surgeon reveals extent of 2026 arm struggles

Marc Marquez’s surgeon, Samuel Antuna, says the seven-time MotoGP champion’s crash at the Indonesian Grand Prix “changed everything” in his right arm.

The Ducati rider suffered a complicated shoulder fracture in a collision with Marco Bezzecchi in last year’s Indonesian Grand Prix.

The impact of that injury continues to plague him in 2026, with the start to Marc Marquez’s title defence particularly difficult as he battled a nerve issue caused by metalwork scraping it while he was riding.

Since surgery to correct this in May, Marquez has won four grands prix and is just 19 points from the championship lead, having been 102 behind after Mugello.

Marc Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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But his right arm continues to cause him more issues, with his physical condition significantly weaker than it was last year.

“The strength he could exert with his right arm was not comparable to his left,” Dr. Samuel Antuna told El Periodico.

“However, before the accident in Indonesia, he was doing well. He could ride, felt no pain, and didn’t complain about anything.

“That fall changed everything.”

The nerve problem Marquez experienced at the start of the 2026 season led to him suddenly losing feeling in his arm, contributing to his multiple crashes.

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That issue has been resolved, though he has to approach race weekends more cautiously now to preserve strength in his right arm.

Marc Marquez shows right shoulder in gym (@MarcMarquez93 Instagram).

Last week, Marquez posted a training picture that revealed the true extent of the damage done to his right arm after seven surgeries on it throughout his career.

Speaking about this, Dr. Antuna said: “He has a strong latissimus dorsi, but it is mechanically compromised.

“The same applies to the teres major. The main problem, however, is that he has lost strength in his biceps.

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“That arm is very limited in strength, especially in the biceps. I’d say it’s at about 50% of its capacity.”

He added: “Marc is not missing muscles, but the triceps, the latissimus dorsi, the teres major, and the pectoralis major have been affected by the various surgeries.

“They are slightly atrophied and altered. This is why his right arm does not have the same strength as his left.”