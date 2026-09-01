Aprilia MotoGP boss reveals what 'there is to learn' from Marc Marquez

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola heaped praise on Marc Marquez’s current title defence

Aprilia says it has a lot to learn from Marc Marquez
Aprilia says it has a lot to learn from Marc Marquez
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola says it is “an honour” to be fighting against Marc Marquez for the 2026 MotoGP title, while noting “there is a lot to learn” from him.

The 2026 MotoGP title battle looks like it’s becoming a three-rider contest after the Aragon Grand Prix, with Jorge Martin leading the way for Aprilia by 19 points.

Marc Marquez is now second in the standings after scoring a double victory at the Aragon Grand Prix, while Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi is just 24 points from the lead in third.

His Aragon win puts him on four for the season, equal with Bezzecchi, though the leading trio of riders in the standings have all had their issues in 2026.

Marco Bezzecchi leads, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi leads, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Rivola believes Aprilia will have to keep fighting to the end, while praising Marquez’s approach to the current title battle.

“It’s true that we’ve made the right moves, not least those for the future,” Rivola told Sky Italy.

But it’s not enough: we’re here, and we have to fight it out until the very last race against an opponent like Marquez, who is one of the greatest riders in history.

“Having the honour of trying to beat him is wonderful and a huge motivation. 

“We won’t give up until the very end.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“There’s a lot to learn from Marc. When he seems to be struggling, he wins races without taking risks, because he knows that consistency is the most important thing from here until the end of the year.

“And when he needs to secure victories, because he knows he’s the best, he does just that. We need to learn from that attitude.”

We’re up against giants”

Rivola added that he has tried to keep his rider motivated when they aren’t able to win or be on the podium this season by reminding them that Aprilia is “up against giants”.

“I often tell my guys that we shouldn’t sulk when we finish fourth or fifth—or even third—because we mustn’t forget that we’re up against giants and riders who are used to winning far more than we are,” he said.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“Besides, if there’s one person who believed Bezzecchi and Martin could become World Champions as early as last year, it’s me. 

“This is sort of proof that we did the right thing by fighting last year to keep Martin, and it’s satisfying to see that Bezzecchi has built a truly competitive bike with the team.

“He’s a better rider than many have thought throughout his career.”

Tags:

Aprilia Racing
Marc Marquez
Aprilia MotoGP boss reveals what 'there is to learn' from Marc Marquez
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
‘The worst one for me’ - Marc Marquez names upcoming MotoGP race concerning him
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
Marc Marquez wasn’t MotoGP’s biggest winner at the Aragon Grand Prix
2026 Aragon MotoGP podium
MotoGP News
“Wanted to make his life a bit harder” - Marco Bezzecchi on Marc Marquez Aragon MotoGP fight
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I cannot make speed”: Jorge Martin explains “difficult” Aragon MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Scary moment” - Marc Marquez explains 300km/h Marco Bezzecchi battle at Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Why Pedro Acosta’s stunning Aragon MotoGP pass on Marco Bezzecchi was “easy”
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Aprilia MotoGP boss reveals what 'there is to learn' from Marc Marquez
5m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
How Ducati sees the 2026 MotoGP title battle shaping up
28m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
One Aragon MotoGP stat has left Joan Mir “worried” about Honda
1h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
“One of my lowest points” - Pecco Bagnaia’s frank MotoGP admission after Aragon
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta riding “insane” at Aragon MotoGP, “a bag of oxygen” for KTM
17h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Podcast: How worried should Marc Marquez's MotoGP rivals be after Aragon?
18h ago
Crash MotoGP Podcast
MotoGP News
“Sounds good” - Top Honda rookie receives “difficult to overtake” praise
19h ago
Diogo Moreira, Enea Bastianini, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Hung out to dry” - Brad Binder “proper screwed” on opening lap of Aragon MotoGP
20h ago
Brad Binder, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Solid MotoGP return for one Ducati rider but week off “important” before Misano
20h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘For personal reasons’ - Fabio Quartararo won’t help with Yamaha development anymore
20h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP