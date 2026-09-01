Aprilia MotoGP boss reveals what 'there is to learn' from Marc Marquez

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola says it is “an honour” to be fighting against Marc Marquez for the 2026 MotoGP title, while noting “there is a lot to learn” from him.

The 2026 MotoGP title battle looks like it’s becoming a three-rider contest after the Aragon Grand Prix, with Jorge Martin leading the way for Aprilia by 19 points.

Marc Marquez is now second in the standings after scoring a double victory at the Aragon Grand Prix, while Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi is just 24 points from the lead in third.

His Aragon win puts him on four for the season, equal with Bezzecchi, though the leading trio of riders in the standings have all had their issues in 2026.

Marco Bezzecchi leads, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Rivola believes Aprilia will have to keep fighting to the end, while praising Marquez’s approach to the current title battle.

“It’s true that we’ve made the right moves, not least those for the future,” Rivola told Sky Italy.

“But it’s not enough: we’re here, and we have to fight it out until the very last race against an opponent like Marquez, who is one of the greatest riders in history.

“Having the honour of trying to beat him is wonderful and a huge motivation.

“We won’t give up until the very end.

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“There’s a lot to learn from Marc. When he seems to be struggling, he wins races without taking risks, because he knows that consistency is the most important thing from here until the end of the year.

“And when he needs to secure victories, because he knows he’s the best, he does just that. We need to learn from that attitude.”

“We’re up against giants”

Rivola added that he has tried to keep his rider motivated when they aren’t able to win or be on the podium this season by reminding them that Aprilia is “up against giants”.

“I often tell my guys that we shouldn’t sulk when we finish fourth or fifth—or even third—because we mustn’t forget that we’re up against giants and riders who are used to winning far more than we are,” he said.

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“Besides, if there’s one person who believed Bezzecchi and Martin could become World Champions as early as last year, it’s me.

“This is sort of proof that we did the right thing by fighting last year to keep Martin, and it’s satisfying to see that Bezzecchi has built a truly competitive bike with the team.

“He’s a better rider than many have thought throughout his career.”