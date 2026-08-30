“Scary moment” - Marc Marquez explains 300km/h Marco Bezzecchi battle at Aragon MotoGP

Aerodynamic turbulence pulled Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi together at 300km/h during a “scary” MotoGP battle at Aragon.

Marquez: Bikes were “sucked” together
Marquez: Bikes were “sucked” together
© Gold and Goose

The standout moment in Sunday’s Aragon MotoGP came when Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi battled bar-to-bar for the race lead along the 350km/h back straight.

The lap-six duel came after Marquez dived inside Bezzecchi at the chicane, with the Aprilia rider drawing back alongside due to a better exit onto the straight.

But as they accelerated through the gears, with Bezzecchi squeezed between Marquez and the inside of the track, their bikes began oscillating in the turbulence.

“It was an incredible moment. I mean, a scary moment,” Marc Marquez said.

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“Because with all the aerodynamics, at 300 kilometres per hour our bikes were being sucked towards each other.

“I tried to [make room] and go on the right side but we were 'attached'.

“If you see on the replay, there was even a small wheelie in sixth gear! And it was impossible to move away from his bike.

“So it was a scary moment, but a good show for the fans.

“Then arrived a point where Marco gave up a bit because he was on the dirty side.”

Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

While Marquez held firm into the braking zone, Bezzecchi lost second place to Pedro Acosta.

The leading trio then remained in those positions to the chequered flag.

“As soon as I led the race, I tried to manage the pace,” Marquez said. “When ten laps remained, I pushed a bit, opened a gap and controlled again.”

Reigning champion Marquez extended his unbeaten Aragon run as a Ducati rider to six races in a row with a 1.8s victory over Acosta.

The result also moved Marquez ahead of Bezzecchi for second in the world championship, 19 points behind Jorge Martin.

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Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
“Scary moment” - Marc Marquez explains 300km/h Marco Bezzecchi battle at Aragon MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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