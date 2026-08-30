Marc Marquez reveals “huge mistake” that nearly cost him Aragon MotoGP win

MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix winner Marc Marquez says he made a “huge mistake” on the opening lap because he “forgot the rear device” was activated through the first corners.

The reigning world champion secured his fourth win of the 2026 campaign and his third in a row at Aragon on Sunday, after beating KTM’s Pedro Acosta by just under two seconds.

Though he started the 23-lap race as favourite, Marc Marquez had to fight hard to win the Aragon Grand Prix after dropping to third on the first lap.

Speaking in parc ferme, he admits he made a “huge mistake” in not disengaging his rear ride height device as he took the lead into Turn 1 at the start.

Start of the 2026 MotoGP Aragon GP © Gold and Goose

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This meant he was slow through Turn 2 and Turn 3, which allowed Aprilia duo Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin to overtake him.

Marquez overtook Martin at Turn 15 on the first lap, before doing the same to Bezzecchi on the sixth tour to reclaim the lead.

“As I said yesterday, the key point was the first corner,” he began.

“I did it again, but I did a huge mistake today because I forgot the rear device.

“And then when I went out from Turn 1 to Turn 2, the rear device was activated and loaded again.

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“And then I was super slow on that fast Turn 2, 3. Two riders overtook me.

“Then it was more difficult. But from that point I just built the pace and it was a nice fight on those first laps.

“Then I was trying to control the race, and then when 10 laps remained attack, open the gap and just manage.”

Marquez took the chequered flag 1.7s clear of KTM’s Acosta, who passed Bezzecchi as the Italian battled with Marquez down the back straight on lap six.

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The win has put Marquez second in the championship and just 19 points from leader Jorge Martin, who was fifth in the race.

Marquez began the Aragon weekend 40 points adrift, but has gained back 21 points after winning both races at the Spanish circuit.