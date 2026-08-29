Starting grid for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP race

The full starting grid for Sunday's 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint race.

Marco Bezzecchi claims a hard-fought pole at the Aragon MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi claims a hard-fought pole at the Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi returned to pole position for the first time since Mugello after inflicting a surprise qualifying defeat on Aragon king Marc Marquez.

However, Marc and Alex Marquez then turned the tables on the Aprilia rider in the Sprint.

Marc Marquez therefore heads into Sunday's grand prix seeking to extend a perfect run of race victories as a Ducati rider at Aragon to six in a row.

Turn 1 was a key moment in the Sprint, Marc diving under Bezzecchi and Alex following on the exit. Bezzecchi is sure to defend more forcefully on Sunday, when he will also join the Ducatis in using the medium rather than soft rear tyre.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Row two of the grid will be headed by Trackhouse’s Silverstone winner Raul Fernandez, followed by Bezzecchi’s team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin. Martin finished where he had started in the Sprint.

Pedro Acosta claimed sixth on the grid for KTM, despite a late crash, then got the better of both Fernandez and Martin in the Sprint.

Fabio di Giannantonio and Pecco Bagnaia start just seventh and eighth, and both failed to score on Saturday. 

However, the returning Johann Zarco held on for ninth and the final Sprint point in his first race since May. Fermin Aldeguer also impressed with fifth in his return from injury.

The 23-lap Aragon Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

There are no grid penalties, but Zarco must serve a double long lap in the grand prix, for causing the Turn 1 Catalunya accident where he sustained his knee injuries.

2026 Aragon MotoGP race: Full starting grid

Row 1:    Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez            
Row 2:    Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta            
Row 3:    Fabio Di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco            
Row 4:    Diogo Moreira, Fermin Aldeguer, Franco Morbidelli            
Row 5:    Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Joan Mir            
Row 6:    Enea Bastianini, Fabio Quartararo, Luca Marini            
Row 7:    Alex Rins, Pol Espargaro, Toprak Razgatlioglu            
Row 8:    Lorenzo Savadori

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Tags:

Marco Bezzecchi
Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez
Raul Fernandez
Jorge Martin
Pedro Acosta
Francesco Bagnaia
Johann Zarco
Starting grid for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP race
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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