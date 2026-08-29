2026 Aragon MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2026 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 13 of 22.
Marc Marquez reimposes his Aragon authority with a dominant tenth MotoGP race victory at the circuit in the Saturday’s Sprint.
Beaten by Marco Bezzecchi in practice and qualifying, Marquez confidently snatched the lead at Turn 1 and never looked back.
Brother Alex also overtook the Aprilia in the opening turns, forming a repeat of last year’s one-two.
Bezzecchi kept in touch with the Gresini rider but was never close enough to attack.
Nonetheless, Bezzecchi gained points on title-leading team-mate Jorge Martin, who finished fifth behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta.
All riders ran the medium front tyre, but there was a split in rear choice.
While pole qualifier Bezzecchi and Martin picked the soft, the rest of the top eight selected the medium.
Bezzecchi thus needed to try and break away early - and Marquez knew it.
The reigning champion dived under the Italian at Turn 1, with brother Alex demoting Bezzecchi to third on the exit.
Acosta was again the stand-out KTM, keeping Martin at bay.
The returning Fermin Aldeguer, Diogo Moreira, Raul Fernandez and Johann Zarco – riding in his first MotoGP race since Barcelona in May - completed the points finishers.
Luca Marini and Fabio di Giannantonio crashed out early, with Fabio Quartararo retiring with smoke billowing from his factory Yamaha.
2026 Aragon MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|19m 37.995s
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.140s
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+2.089s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.648s
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+6.237s
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+10.475s
|7
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+11.071s
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+11.213s
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+12.021s
|10
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+12.166s
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+14.575s
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+14.648s
|13
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+15.776s
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+16.051s
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+16.761s
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+19.845s
|17
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+23.160s
|18
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+25.074s
|19
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+27.798s
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|DNF
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
Qualifying:
A thrilling pole battle between Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez goes in favour of the Aprilia rider on Saturday morning at the Aragon MotoGP.
The Q2 shootout began with a bang when Marc Marquez broke Bezzecchi’s Friday record on his opening lap, only for the Italian to strike back with the first-ever 1m 44s.
That set up a final run showdown, with Marquez’s Desmosedici squirming as he pushed it to the limit.
But Bezzecchi, who improved again, remained out of reach.
After a fall for Pedro Acosta, Marquez had one last chance - and was setting red sectors before a big front-end slide ended his pole position challenge at a track where he has never been beaten as a Ducati rider.
Alex Marquez will complete the front row with Silverstone winner Raul Fernandez, Bezzecchi's title-leading team-mate Jorge Martin and KTM’s Acosta on row two.
Fabio di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia and the returning Johann Zarco round out the top nine.
Bagnaia and Diogo Moreira reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1, the Brazilian rookie holding on to a transfer place despite crashing in the closing stages.
The 11-lap Aragon Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
2026 Aragon MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'44.962s
|6/8
|347k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.089s
|5/7
|343k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.299s
|3/8
|347k
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.413s
|7/8
|344k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.474s
|6/8
|349k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.593s
|5/5
|351k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.653s
|5/7
|346k
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.709s
|3/5
|343k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.821s
|5/7
|351k
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.840s
|4/7
|343k
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.930s
|6/8
|342k
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.957s
|2/7
|347k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'45.959s
|6/8
|341k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'45.998s
|3/8
|353k
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'46.026s
|5/6
|346k
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'46.096s
|6/7
|346k
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'46.131s
|7/7
|338k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'46.211s
|3/7
|346k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'46.322s
|5/7
|344k
|20
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'46.384s
|7/7
|348k
|21
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'46.549s
|5/7
|342k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1'47.388s
|5/6
|342k
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 45.455s (2026)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)
Final Practice:
Marco Bezzecchi gets the better of Marc Marquez to stay on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Beaten in an Aragon session for the first time since 2022 on Friday afternoon, Marc Marquez lost out again on Saturday morning - despite shooting from ninth to first in the closing stages.
However, Marquez did his best time on a fresh medium rear tyre, and an old front, while most others used the soft rear - including Marco Bezzecchi, who responded to go fastest by 0.232s.
Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta and Pecco Bagnaia completed the top five with title leader Jorge Martin only twelfth.
Johann Zarco, who stunned with the top Honda performance and direct Qualifying 2 access on his Friday MotoGP comeback, briefly topped the times on his way to 13th.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Bagnaia, will now begin.
2026 Aragon MotoGP - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'46.216s
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.232s
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.421s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.484s
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.494s
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.559s
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.570s
|8
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.623s
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.781s
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.785s
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.810s
|12
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.926s
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.932s
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.162s
|15
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+1.165s
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.273s
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.327s
|18
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.357s
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.404s
|20
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.491s
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.765s
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+2.499s
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 45.455s (2026)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)
Jorge Martin holds a 31-pont title lead over factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi heading into the Aragon MotoGP.
However, all eyes will be on defending champion Marc Marquez, who lost ground last time at Silverstone but has won the last four races at Aragon (Sprint and Grand Prix) since joining Ducati.
In total, Marquez has won seven times in the premier-class in front of the home Aragon fans and will be under pressure to continue that trend after slipping 40-points from Martin with meagre 9-7 results at Silverstone.
Between them are Bezzecchi and Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura – but the Japanese will miss this weekend after a training injury in Japan. Ogura, who could slip as low as sixth in the standings, will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.
Maverick Vinales will also be missing, for a second event in a row, due to his ongoing shoulder injuries. KTM test rider Pol Espargaro is again replacing Vinales at Tech3.
Aragon sees two injured riders attempt a return: LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, absent since suffering knee injuries in a brutal Turn 1 restart accident in Catalunya, and Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer, who fractured a vertebra at Assen.
Zarco will have a double long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, for causing the Barcelona accident.