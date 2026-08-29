Marc Marquez reimposes his Aragon authority with a dominant tenth MotoGP race victory at the circuit in the Saturday’s Sprint.

Beaten by Marco Bezzecchi in practice and qualifying, Marquez confidently snatched the lead at Turn 1 and never looked back.

Brother Alex also overtook the Aprilia in the opening turns, forming a repeat of last year’s one-two.

Bezzecchi kept in touch with the Gresini rider but was never close enough to attack.

Marc Marquez leads 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

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Nonetheless, Bezzecchi gained points on title-leading team-mate Jorge Martin, who finished fifth behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

All riders ran the medium front tyre, but there was a split in rear choice.

While pole qualifier Bezzecchi and Martin picked the soft, the rest of the top eight selected the medium.

Bezzecchi thus needed to try and break away early - and Marquez knew it.

The reigning champion dived under the Italian at Turn 1, with brother Alex demoting Bezzecchi to third on the exit.

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Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

Acosta was again the stand-out KTM, keeping Martin at bay.

The returning Fermin Aldeguer, Diogo Moreira, Raul Fernandez and Johann Zarco – riding in his first MotoGP race since Barcelona in May - completed the points finishers.

Luca Marini and Fabio di Giannantonio crashed out early, with Fabio Quartararo retiring with smoke billowing from his factory Yamaha.

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 19m 37.995s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.140s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +2.089s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.648s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +6.237s 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +10.475s 7 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +11.071s 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +11.213s 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +12.021s 10 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +12.166s 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +14.575s 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +14.648s 13 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +15.776s 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +16.051s 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +16.761s 16 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +19.845s 17 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +23.160s 18 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +25.074s 19 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +27.798s Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) DNF Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF

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* Rookie

Qualifying:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

A thrilling pole battle between Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez goes in favour of the Aprilia rider on Saturday morning at the Aragon MotoGP.

The Q2 shootout began with a bang when Marc Marquez broke Bezzecchi’s Friday record on his opening lap, only for the Italian to strike back with the first-ever 1m 44s.

That set up a final run showdown, with Marquez’s Desmosedici squirming as he pushed it to the limit.

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But Bezzecchi, who improved again, remained out of reach.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

After a fall for Pedro Acosta, Marquez had one last chance - and was setting red sectors before a big front-end slide ended his pole position challenge at a track where he has never been beaten as a Ducati rider.

Alex Marquez will complete the front row with Silverstone winner Raul Fernandez, Bezzecchi's title-leading team-mate Jorge Martin and KTM’s Acosta on row two.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia and the returning Johann Zarco round out the top nine.

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Bagnaia and Diogo Moreira reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1, the Brazilian rookie holding on to a transfer place despite crashing in the closing stages.

The 11-lap Aragon Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'44.962s 6/8 347k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.089s 5/7 343k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.299s 3/8 347k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.413s 7/8 344k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.474s 6/8 349k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.593s 5/5 351k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.653s 5/7 346k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.709s 3/5 343k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.821s 5/7 351k 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.840s 4/7 343k 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.930s 6/8 342k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.957s 2/7 347k Qualifying 1: 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'45.959s 6/8 341k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'45.998s 3/8 353k 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'46.026s 5/6 346k 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'46.096s 6/7 346k 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'46.131s 7/7 338k 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'46.211s 3/7 346k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'46.322s 5/7 344k 20 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'46.384s 7/7 348k 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'46.549s 5/7 342k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1'47.388s 5/6 342k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 45.455s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)

Final Practice:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi gets the better of Marc Marquez to stay on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP.

Beaten in an Aragon session for the first time since 2022 on Friday afternoon, Marc Marquez lost out again on Saturday morning - despite shooting from ninth to first in the closing stages.

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However, Marquez did his best time on a fresh medium rear tyre, and an old front, while most others used the soft rear - including Marco Bezzecchi, who responded to go fastest by 0.232s.

Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta and Pecco Bagnaia completed the top five with title leader Jorge Martin only twelfth.

Johann Zarco, who stunned with the top Honda performance and direct Qualifying 2 access on his Friday MotoGP comeback, briefly topped the times on his way to 13th.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Bagnaia, will now begin.

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'46.216s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.232s 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.421s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.484s 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.494s 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.559s 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.570s 8 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.623s 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.781s 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.785s 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.810s 12 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.926s 13 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.932s 14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.162s 15 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.165s 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.273s 17 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.327s 18 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.357s 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.404s 20 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.491s 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.765s 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +2.499s

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* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 45.455s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)

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Jorge Martin holds a 31-pont title lead over factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi heading into the Aragon MotoGP.

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However, all eyes will be on defending champion Marc Marquez, who lost ground last time at Silverstone but has won the last four races at Aragon (Sprint and Grand Prix) since joining Ducati.

In total, Marquez has won seven times in the premier-class in front of the home Aragon fans and will be under pressure to continue that trend after slipping 40-points from Martin with meagre 9-7 results at Silverstone.

Ai Ogura. © Gold and Goose

Between them are Bezzecchi and Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura – but the Japanese will miss this weekend after a training injury in Japan. Ogura, who could slip as low as sixth in the standings, will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.

Maverick Vinales will also be missing, for a second event in a row, due to his ongoing shoulder injuries. KTM test rider Pol Espargaro is again replacing Vinales at Tech3.

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Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Aragon sees two injured riders attempt a return: LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, absent since suffering knee injuries in a brutal Turn 1 restart accident in Catalunya, and Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer, who fractured a vertebra at Assen.

Zarco will have a double long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, for causing the Barcelona accident.