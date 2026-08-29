2026 Aragon MotoGP - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2026 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 13 of 22.

All of Saturday's results from the Aragon MotoGP.
All of Saturday's results from the Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez reimposes his Aragon authority with a dominant tenth MotoGP race victory at the circuit in the Saturday’s Sprint.

Beaten by Marco Bezzecchi in practice and qualifying, Marquez confidently snatched the lead at Turn 1 and never looked back.

Brother Alex also overtook the Aprilia in the opening turns, forming a repeat of last year’s one-two.

Bezzecchi kept in touch with the Gresini rider but was never close enough to attack.

Marc Marquez leads 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
Marc Marquez leads 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Nonetheless, Bezzecchi gained points on title-leading team-mate Jorge Martin, who finished fifth behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

All riders ran the medium front tyre, but there was a split in rear choice.

While pole qualifier Bezzecchi and Martin picked the soft, the rest of the top eight selected the medium.

Bezzecchi thus needed to try and break away early - and Marquez knew it.

The reigning champion dived under the Italian at Turn 1, with brother Alex demoting Bezzecchi to third on the exit.

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Acosta was again the stand-out KTM, keeping Martin at bay.

The returning Fermin Aldeguer, Diogo Moreira, Raul Fernandez and Johann Zarco – riding in his first MotoGP race since Barcelona in May - completed the points finishers.

Luca Marini and Fabio di Giannantonio crashed out early, with Fabio Quartararo retiring with smoke billowing from his factory Yamaha.

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)19m 37.995s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.140s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+2.089s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.648s
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+6.237s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+10.475s
7Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+11.071s
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+11.213s
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+12.021s
10Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+12.166s
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+14.575s
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+14.648s
13Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+15.776s
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+16.051s
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+16.761s
16Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+19.845s
17Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+23.160s
18Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+25.074s
19Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+27.798s
 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)DNF
 Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Qualifying:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

A thrilling pole battle between Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez goes in favour of the Aprilia rider on Saturday morning at the Aragon MotoGP.

The Q2 shootout began with a bang when Marc Marquez broke Bezzecchi’s Friday record on his opening lap, only for the Italian to strike back with the first-ever 1m 44s.

That set up a final run showdown, with Marquez’s Desmosedici squirming as he pushed it to the limit.

But Bezzecchi, who improved again, remained out of reach.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

After a fall for Pedro Acosta, Marquez had one last chance - and was setting red sectors before a big front-end slide ended his pole position challenge at a track where he has never been beaten as a Ducati rider.

Alex Marquez will complete the front row with Silverstone winner Raul Fernandez, Bezzecchi's title-leading team-mate Jorge Martin and KTM’s Acosta on row two.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia and the returning Johann Zarco round out the top nine.

Bagnaia and Diogo Moreira reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1, the Brazilian rookie holding on to a transfer place despite crashing in the closing stages.

The 11-lap Aragon Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'44.962s6/8347k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.089s5/7343k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.299s3/8347k
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.413s7/8344k
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.474s6/8349k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.593s5/5351k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.653s5/7346k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.709s3/5343k
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.821s5/7351k
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.840s4/7343k
11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.930s6/8342k
12Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.957s2/7347k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'45.959s6/8341k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'45.998s3/8353k
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'46.026s5/6346k
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'46.096s6/7346k
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'46.131s7/7338k
18Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'46.211s3/7346k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'46.322s5/7344k
20Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'46.384s7/7348k
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1'46.549s5/7342k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1'47.388s5/6342k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 45.455s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)

Final Practice:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi gets the better of Marc Marquez to stay on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP.

Beaten in an Aragon session for the first time since 2022 on Friday afternoon, Marc Marquez lost out again on Saturday morning - despite shooting from ninth to first in the closing stages.

However, Marquez did his best time on a fresh medium rear tyre, and an old front, while most others used the soft rear - including Marco Bezzecchi, who responded to go fastest by 0.232s.

Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta and Pecco Bagnaia completed the top five with title leader Jorge Martin only twelfth.

Johann Zarco, who stunned with the top Honda performance and direct Qualifying 2 access on his Friday MotoGP comeback, briefly topped the times on his way to 13th.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Bagnaia, will now begin.

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'46.216s
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.232s
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.421s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.484s
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.494s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.559s
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.570s
8Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.623s
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.781s
10Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.785s
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.810s
12Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.926s
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.932s
14Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.162s
15Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+1.165s
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.273s
17Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.327s
18Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.357s
19Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.404s
20Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.491s
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.765s
22Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+2.499s

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 45.455s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)

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Jorge Martin holds a 31-pont title lead over factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi heading into the Aragon MotoGP.

However, all eyes will be on defending champion Marc Marquez, who lost ground last time at Silverstone but has won the last four races at Aragon (Sprint and Grand Prix) since joining Ducati.

In total, Marquez has won seven times in the premier-class in front of the home Aragon fans and will be under pressure to continue that trend after slipping 40-points from Martin with meagre 9-7 results at Silverstone.

Ai Ogura.
Ai Ogura.
© Gold and Goose

Between them are Bezzecchi and Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura – but the Japanese will miss this weekend after a training injury in Japan. Ogura, who could slip as low as sixth in the standings, will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.

Maverick Vinales will also be missing, for a second event in a row, due to his ongoing shoulder injuries. KTM test rider Pol Espargaro is again replacing Vinales at Tech3.

Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Aragon sees two injured riders attempt a return: LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, absent since suffering knee injuries in a brutal Turn 1 restart accident in Catalunya, and Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer, who fractured a vertebra at Assen.

Zarco will have a double long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, for causing the Barcelona accident.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Francesco Bagnaia
Jack Miller
Toprak Razgatlioglu
2026 Aragon MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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