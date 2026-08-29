Fabio Quartararo “really bad” but it’s ‘not a surprise’ at Aragon MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo was left downbeat after Practice at the Aragon MotoGP, a track he’d expected to struggle at.

Quartararo has been open about his lack of motivation in what is his final year with Yamaha, one in which it looks as unlikely as ever that he will be able to break a winless streak that stretches back to July 2022.

The Frenchman was the fastest Yamaha on Friday at MotorLand, a venue that has traditionally been weak for the Quartararo-Yamaha pairing, but down in 14th and over a second off the new lap record set by Marco Bezzecchi.

Afterwards, Quartararo complained of a poor feeling, leading him to ride without flow, and an inability to push.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Really bad, to be honest,” Fabio Quartararo said of his Friday at Aragon.

“I expect to be struggling in this track, so it's not something that was a surprise.

“But especially we don't have any points where I can push.

“Also my feeling is not great. I'm not riding like in one [motion].

“I'm braking, then I'm doing all in steps, so I'm clearly not feeling good, unfortunately.”

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Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Quartararo was pessimistic for qualifying, too, feeling he can’t push even for a one-off flying lap; at the same time, he can’t string together laps-in-a-row.

“I'm not even able to push in one lap, so it will be difficult,” the Monster Energy Yamaha rider said.

“I think we are in the position that we expect. To be honest, even better, because we know the potential of our bike.

“So we will try our best, and especially trying to get a bit of pace and consistency, because I'm not able to make two laps in a row.”

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Behind Quartararo, the other Yamahas were 16th (Alex Rins), 19th (Jack Miller), and 21st (Toprak Razgatlioglu).