Fabio Quartararo “really bad” but it’s ‘not a surprise’ at Aragon MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo cast a pessimistic view of his Aragon MotoGP weekend after Practice at MotorLand.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Fabio Quartararo was left downbeat after Practice at the Aragon MotoGP, a track he’d expected to struggle at.

Quartararo has been open about his lack of motivation in what is his final year with Yamaha, one in which it looks as unlikely as ever that he will be able to break a winless streak that stretches back to July 2022.

The Frenchman was the fastest Yamaha on Friday at MotorLand, a venue that has traditionally been weak for the Quartararo-Yamaha pairing, but down in 14th and over a second off the new lap record set by Marco Bezzecchi.

Afterwards, Quartararo complained of a poor feeling, leading him to ride without flow, and an inability to push.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Really bad, to be honest,” Fabio Quartararo said of his Friday at Aragon.

“I expect to be struggling in this track, so it's not something that was a surprise. 

“But especially we don't have any points where I can push. 

“Also my feeling is not great. I'm not riding like in one [motion].

“I'm braking, then I'm doing all in steps, so I'm clearly not feeling good, unfortunately.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Quartararo was pessimistic for qualifying, too, feeling he can’t push even for a one-off flying lap; at the same time, he can’t string together laps-in-a-row.

“I'm not even able to push in one lap, so it will be difficult,” the Monster Energy Yamaha rider said.

“I think we are in the position that we expect. To be honest, even better, because we know the potential of our bike. 

“So we will try our best, and especially trying to get a bit of pace and consistency, because I'm not able to make two laps in a row.”

Behind Quartararo, the other Yamahas were 16th (Alex Rins), 19th (Jack Miller), and 21st (Toprak Razgatlioglu).

Tags:

Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo “really bad” but it’s ‘not a surprise’ at Aragon MotoGP
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
"There was an opportunity" - Luca Marini questioned on 2027 Yamaha MotoGP option
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
"They are not rookies" - Fabio Quartararo defends outgoing Yamaha MotoGP riders
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2026 MotoGP season
MotoGP News
“Only one goal” - Honda, Fabio Quartararo share “clear” MotoGP target
Fabio Quartararo passes the Honda of Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez names three ‘interesting’ rider moves for MotoGP 2027
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
Yamaha test rider explains how “confusing” MotoGP wildcards help 850cc development
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
Exclusive: Fabio Quartararo talks Yamaha exit and Honda move
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Johann Zarco thanks Pecco Bagnaia for his "humanity” after horror MotoGP crash
4m ago
Pecco Bagnaia helps Johann Zarco after the Catalunya restart accident.
MotoGP News
2026 Aragon MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint today: Start times and how to watch
14m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo “really bad” but it’s ‘not a surprise’ at Aragon MotoGP
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia: “I struggle to do normal things” since Silverstone MotoGP
14h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
How a Marc Marquez tow led to a Jack Miller crash in Aragon MotoGP Practice
14h ago
Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“Need to try something” - Alex Marquez explains Aragon sector anomaly
14h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi: Marc Marquez “hiding a bit” still “man to beat” at Aragon
15h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
The innocuous change that has transformed Pedro Acosta’s Aragon MotoGP
15h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘One of our worst tracks’ - Jorge Martin’s surprising Aprilia Aragon MotoGP claim
15h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Wow, that’s intense!” - Johann Zarco top Honda on MotoGP comeback at Aragon
16h ago
Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.