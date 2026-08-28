Fabio Quartararo details F1 helmet collection, names drivers he’d like to swap with

Fabio Quartararo was pictured with a vast F1 helmet collection

Fabio Quartararo showed off his F1 helmet collection
Fabio Quartararo showed off his F1 helmet collection
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo revealed his large collection of Formula 1 helmets he has received in exchanges with drivers and names the ones he would like next.

The 2021 MotoGP world champion is a big fan of F1, having visited several races over the years as a guest.

Last weekend, the Yamaha rider posted a picture on his Instagram profile showing off his vast collection of racing helmets.

As well as his own helmets, there are numerous from other MotoGP riders, including Valentino Rossi in his collection.

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Alongside those is a selection of F1 helmets he has received in exchanges with drivers over the years.

Speaking about his collection in a video posted by the official MotoGP website, Fabio Quartararo said: “I’m a big fan of Formula 1.

“So, I like to exchange [helmets] also with Formula 1 drivers.

“One of my personal relationships is with Daniel Ricciardo.

“So, it’s the first one I had. [I have one] with Charles [Leclerc], with Lewis [Hamilton], [Pierre] Gasly, Lando [Norris].”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“One that I would like, maybe… actually, I’m really happy already, but maybe [George] Russell, [Oscar] Piastri. So, it’s a nice collection and nice memories.”

Quartararo was due to drive an F1 a few years ago, and completed simulator time as part of preparation for the run.

However, it never came to pass.

Over the years, numerous MotoGP riders have completed test runs in F1 machinery, including Valentino Rossi with Ferrari and Mercedes and Marc Marquez with Red Bull.

On Thursday at the Aragon Grand Prix, Marquez opened up on the advice he gave Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar about injury last week.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Hadjar was forced to miss the Dutch Grand Prix after injuring his wrist in a training incident ahead of the Zandvoort race.

It emerged during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend that Hadjar had sought advice from Marquez over what he should do.

Marquez said: “I’m not a doctor, of course, but just for advice because sometimes for a rider, or a driver in this case, it’s super difficult because sometimes you feel that maybe you can.

“But it’s difficult to accept that, ‘OK, I will miss this race and I will prepare myself in a better way for the next one’.

“And that’s just what I said. I learned in the past that missing one race will not change your life.”

Tags:

F1
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo details F1 helmet collection, names drivers he’d like to swap with
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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