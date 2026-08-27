Marc Marquez reveals advice he gave to injured F1 star Isack Hadjar

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has revealed the advice he gave Red Bull Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar, after the latter missed the Dutch Grand Prix with injury.

Hadjar withdrew from last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort due to a wrist injury he sustained while boxing as part of his training programme ahead of the race.

He was replaced by Liam Lawson, whose place at Racing Bulls was filled by ex-Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda.

Hadjar is expected to recover from the small fracture in time for next week’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Marc Marquez has had his injury struggles over the years © Gold and Goose

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“Worsening your injury can change your life”

During the Zandvoort weekend, French media reported that Hadjar had sought advice from seven-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez before deciding to pull out of the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Ducati rider suffered a serious right arm injury in 2020, which ultimately required four major operations on it over the next two years.

Last October, he suffered a complicated shoulder fracture that continues to impact him this season.

Marquez said his advice to Hadjar was not to risk worsening his injury for the sake of taking part in one race, drawing on the experience of his arm injury that meant he missed the entirety of the 2020 season.

Hadjar missed the Dutch GP

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“Hadjar contacted me,” Marquez told the official MotoGP website on Thursday at Aragon.

“I’m not a doctor, of course, but just for advice because sometimes for a rider, or a driver in this case, it’s super difficult because sometimes you feel that maybe you can.

“But it’s difficult to accept that, ‘OK, I will miss this race and I will prepare myself in a better way for the next one’.

“And that’s just what I said. I learned in the past that missing one race will not change your life.

“Missing, or worsening your injury because you rode too early, can change your life.

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“My life changed a lot since the Jerez injury, so it’s just I tried to give that advice to Isack, and I think he took the correct decision because he has a long career in front.”

Marquez has used his experience of injury to help other riders in similar situations in recent years, including Jorge Martin during his difficult 2025 season.