Trackhouse MotoGP team provides surgery update on Ai Ogura

The Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP team says Ai Ogura has undergone an operation on a hand injury, but no timeline for his recovery has been given.

The Japanese rider’s MotoGP title hopes were dealt a major blow earlier this week when he suffered a hand injury while training ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix.

Trackhouse confirmed the news on Wednesday, with Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori stepping in to replace Ai Ogura this weekend.

The team has now released a follow-up statement, following surgery for Ogura in Barcelona to have his left thumb plated.

Ai Ogura. © Gold and Goose

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Trackhouse says an evaluation on his condition will be made this weekend, which will ultimately determine his recovery timeline.

“Ai Ogura has undergone surgery on his injured left hand and begins recovery,” the team said.

“SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP rider, Ai Ogura, has undergone surgery this morning in Barcelona, Spain.

“Dr Mir, who performed the procedure, has reported that Ai’s left thumb fracture has been plated and an assessment on his condition will be made over the coming weekend before a rehabilitation plan is established.

“While we hope that Ai will be fit to attend the San Marino Grand Prix, starting in 15 days, at this stage it is too early to confirm.”

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Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith. © Tony Goldsmith

This injury comes as Ogura enjoys a breakout second season in the MotoGP World Championship.

After 12 rounds, he is third in the standings, 37 points behind current championship leader Jorge Martin.

Ogura scored a maiden victory earlier this year at the Dutch Grand Prix, thrusting him into title contention.

His consistent form so far in 2026 has seen him net three other grands prix podiums on top of his Assen win, as well as rostrums in three sprints.

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The recent British Grand Prix marked just his second DNF of the season and his first crash in a race in 2026.

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He retired from the US Grand Prix while staring down a podium finish due to a technical issue with his Aprilia.

Ogura will move to the factory Yamaha squad next season, in one of the bigger shocks of the 2027 rider market.

He will partner Aprilia stablemate Jorge Martin at the Japanese manufacturer.

Trackhouse has retained Raul Fernandez for 2027, while signing Enea Bastianini to complete its line-up.

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