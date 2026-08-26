Ai Ogura ruled out of Aragon MotoGP, replacement announced

MotoGP title contender Ai Ogura will miss this weekend’s Aragon round after sustaining a hand injury during training.

The Trackhouse star - third in the world championship behind factory Aprilia riders Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi - has been forced to skip the Spanish event for the second year in succession after a leg injury in 2025.

Ogura will undergo surgery on a fracture near his left thumb on Thursday, with Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori taking over his RS-GP, alongside Silverstone winner Raul Fernandez, this weekend.

A Trackhouse statement released on Wednesday afternoon explained:

Ai Ogura. © Gold and Goose

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‘SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team rider #79 Ai Ogura suffered a left-hand injury while training in Japan.

'On arrival in Europe, the fracture close to his left thumb has been found to require surgery which he will undergo, on Thursday, this week.

‘The Team welcomes #32 Lorenzo Savadori who will substitute for this round, in Aragon.

‘We wish Ai a speedy recovery and are grateful for Lorenzo’s agreement to deputise at such short notice.’

Assen winner Ogura, whose Silverstone fall was his first major race mistake of the season, is currently 37-points behind Martin and six points from Bezzecchi.

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However, with Marc Marquez, Fabio di Giannantonio and Fernandez all within 19-points of the Japanese, Ogura could easily slip to sixth in the standings by the end of the Aragon weekend.