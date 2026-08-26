Ai Ogura ruled out of Aragon MotoGP, replacement announced

MotoGP title contender Ai Ogura will miss this weekend's Aragon MotoGP.

MotoGP title contender Ai Ogura will miss this weekend's Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP title contender Ai Ogura will miss this weekend's Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP title contender Ai Ogura will miss this weekend’s Aragon round after sustaining a hand injury during training.

The Trackhouse star - third in the world championship behind factory Aprilia riders Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi - has been forced to skip the Spanish event for the second year in succession after a leg injury in 2025.

Ogura will undergo surgery on a fracture near his left thumb on Thursday, with Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori taking over his RS-GP, alongside Silverstone winner Raul Fernandez, this weekend.

A Trackhouse statement released on Wednesday afternoon explained:

Ai Ogura.
Ai Ogura.
© Gold and Goose

‘SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team rider #79 Ai Ogura suffered a left-hand injury while training in Japan. 

'On arrival in Europe, the fracture close to his left thumb has been found to require surgery which he will undergo, on Thursday, this week.

‘The Team welcomes #32 Lorenzo Savadori who will substitute for this round, in Aragon.

‘We wish Ai a speedy recovery and are grateful for Lorenzo’s agreement to deputise at such short notice.’

Assen winner Ogura, whose Silverstone fall was his first major race mistake of the season, is currently 37-points behind Martin and six points from Bezzecchi.

However, with Marc Marquez, Fabio di Giannantonio and Fernandez all within 19-points of the Japanese, Ogura could easily slip to sixth in the standings by the end of the Aragon weekend.

Tags:

Ai Ogura
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
Ai Ogura ruled out of Aragon MotoGP, replacement announced
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
2026 Aragon MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Official: Enea Bastianini joins Trackhouse MotoGP team for 2027
Enea Bastianini speaks to the media ahead of 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“The mark of a great athlete” - Fernandez impressed Trackhouse during MotoGP contract wait
Raul Fernandez, Sprint winner, Mugello 2026.
MotoGP News
“Aragon is a Marc track” - Aprilia says “real” MotoGP title contenders could emerge
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Trackhouse MotoGP “not a lot different” to NASCAR outfit’s early days
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Tony Goldsmith
MotoGP News
The ‘great rider’ attribute that convinced Trackhouse to keep Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ai Ogura ruled out of Aragon MotoGP, replacement announced
1h ago
Ai Ogura.
MotoGP News
Toprak braced for "difficult" Aragon MotoGP, Pramac teases “important upgrades soon”
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “convinced” of MotoGP fightback at Aragon
2h ago
Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
“Extraordinary talent” - Ducati explains why Fermin Aldeguer is central to its MotoGP future
3h ago
Fermin Aldeguer.
MotoGP News
VR46-linked MotoGP candidate commits to Moto2 for 2027
4h ago
Celestino Vietti joins CFMOTO Aspar for 2027 Moto2 season.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“2027 can wait” - Gresini bids farewell to Aldeguer ahead of VR46 MotoGP move
5h ago
Fermin Aldeguer wins 2025 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
"The perfect candidate" - VR46 confirms first rider for 2027 MotoGP season
7h ago
Fermin Aldeguer signs for VR46 Ducati.
MotoGP News
Fernandez picks out three “super competitive” rivals for Aragon MotoGP
7h ago
Raul Fernandez, Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I can’t go back in time” - Trackhouse title contender without MotoGP experience at Aragon
7h ago
Ai Ogura, Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini set for KTM MotoGP switch as Tech3 announces first 2027 rider
9h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 Assen MotoGP.