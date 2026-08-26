“2027 can wait” - Gresini bids farewell to Aldeguer ahead of VR46 MotoGP move

Gresini has paid tribute to Fermin Aldeguer after confirmation of his 2027 MotoGP switch to Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati team.

“An immense source of pride” - Gresini praises Fermin Aldeguer before VR46 MotoGP switch
“An immense source of pride” - Gresini praises Fermin Aldeguer before VR46 MotoGP switch
© Gold and Goose

Gresini team owner Nadia Padovani has issued a message praising Fermin Aldeguer after confirmation that the young Spaniard will switch to VR46 in MotoGP next season.

Aldeguer was placed at Gresini by Ducati for his MotoGP debut in 2025, winning the Indonesian round among six podium appearances as a rookie.

However, a femur fracture during winter training forced Aldeguer to miss all of this year’s pre-season testing and the opening Thai round.

The Spaniard provided a reminder of his talent by putting the year-old GP25 on the podium in Catalunya, only to be injured again at Assen.

Fermin Aldeguer wins the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP.
Fermin Aldeguer wins the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The 21-year-old is now targeting a return at this weekend’s Aragon round.

Aldeguer’s departure had already been clear after Gresini announced an all-new Joan Mir and Dani Holgado line-up for 2027.

However, his switch has now been made official, prompting the following message from Padovani:

“Fermín,

“From the very first time you got on our bike, you brought a wave of energy, passion, and an incredible hunger to win. Watching you grow and fight in our colors has been—and continues to be—an immense source of pride. We'll stand by your side, just as we did on day one, giving you all the support and love this team knows how to give. Let's enjoy every moment until the very end, and give it absolutely everything. 2027 can wait.

“NADIA PADOVANI”

Gresini's post for Fermin Aldeguer after confirmation of VR46 move.
Gresini's post for Fermin Aldeguer after confirmation of VR46 move.

Still contracted directly to Ducati, Aldeguer switches to the manufacturer’s official satellite team, VR46, where (like Joan Mir at Gresini) he will have access to factory-spec machinery for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

Aldeguer's team-mate and reigning title runner-up Alex Marquez is joining the factory KTM team for 2027.

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Fermin Aldeguer
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“2027 can wait” - Gresini bids farewell to Aldeguer ahead of VR46 MotoGP move
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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