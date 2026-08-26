“2027 can wait” - Gresini bids farewell to Aldeguer ahead of VR46 MotoGP move

Gresini team owner Nadia Padovani has issued a message praising Fermin Aldeguer after confirmation that the young Spaniard will switch to VR46 in MotoGP next season.

Aldeguer was placed at Gresini by Ducati for his MotoGP debut in 2025, winning the Indonesian round among six podium appearances as a rookie.

However, a femur fracture during winter training forced Aldeguer to miss all of this year’s pre-season testing and the opening Thai round.

The Spaniard provided a reminder of his talent by putting the year-old GP25 on the podium in Catalunya, only to be injured again at Assen.

Fermin Aldeguer wins the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The 21-year-old is now targeting a return at this weekend’s Aragon round.

Aldeguer’s departure had already been clear after Gresini announced an all-new Joan Mir and Dani Holgado line-up for 2027.

However, his switch has now been made official, prompting the following message from Padovani:

“Fermín,

“From the very first time you got on our bike, you brought a wave of energy, passion, and an incredible hunger to win. Watching you grow and fight in our colors has been—and continues to be—an immense source of pride. We'll stand by your side, just as we did on day one, giving you all the support and love this team knows how to give. Let's enjoy every moment until the very end, and give it absolutely everything. 2027 can wait.

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“NADIA PADOVANI”

Gresini's post for Fermin Aldeguer after confirmation of VR46 move.

Still contracted directly to Ducati, Aldeguer switches to the manufacturer’s official satellite team, VR46, where (like Joan Mir at Gresini) he will have access to factory-spec machinery for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

Aldeguer's team-mate and reigning title runner-up Alex Marquez is joining the factory KTM team for 2027.