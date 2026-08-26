Luca Marini set for KTM MotoGP switch as Tech3 announces first 2027 rider

Tech3 KTM has confirmed the signing of Luca Marini for the 2027 MotoGP season, the Italian set to join from Honda.

Marini has spent the past three seasons at Honda HRC, having joined the Japanese brand’s factory MotoGP team for the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old has been seen as an important part of Honda’s technical progress over the past few seasons thanks to his consistent performance and strong communication.

Marini’s departure from Honda was confirmed earlier this year when the Japanese manufacturer announced Fabio Quartararo and David Alonso would be joining its ranks alongside Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira.

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Enea Bastianini’s recent announcement at the Trackhouse Aprilia team for next year opened the door for Marini’s move to Tech3, which will be his fourth team in the premier class having started with Esponsorama Ducati in 2021.

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Marini’s team-mate is yet to be confirmed, although it is expected that current Moto2 rider Senna Agius will slot into the second Tech3 seat in place of Maverick Vinales.

“Luca [Marini] is a rider we have been watching closely, and we are very pleased to welcome him to Tech3 from 2027,” said Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner.

“He brings a huge amount of experience, but also the right mentality and approach for what we are building here.

“2027 will be a big reset for MotoGP, so having a rider who can contribute to our progress in this new era will be important.

Luca Marini, Silverstone MotoGP. © Tony Goldsmith

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“Luca understands how to work at this level of the sport, whether it’s collaborating with the engineers, developing the bike or pushing forward in challenging circumstances.

“We are entering an exciting new chapter with KTM, and we believe Luca has the speed, experience and determination to help us achieve our goals.”

Nicolas Goyon, Red Bull KTM Tech3 team manager, added: “We are very happy to have Luca joining us from 2027.

“He has already shown his ability to perform at the highest level, and his experience in MotoGP will be extremely valuable as we enter this new chapter.

“He has a strong understanding of what is required from both the rider and technical side, and we are confident that he will be an important part of our progress with KTM.

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“We are looking forward to working with him and seeing what we can achieve together.”