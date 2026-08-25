KTM MotoGP star Pedro Acosta completes 24-hour kart race at Le Mans

Pedro Acosta took part in a 24-hour karting race at Le Mans last weekend

Pedro Acosta swapped two wheels for four last weekend
Pedro Acosta swapped two wheels for four last weekend
© Gold and Goose

KTM MotoGP star Pedro Acosta geared up for the upcoming Aragon Grand Prix by competing in a 24-hour karting race at Le Mans last weekend.

The 22-year-old is a regular at the Go-Karts Mar Menor track near his native Murcia in Spain, where he trains on four wheels and on a Supersport bike.

He joined a team from Go-Karts Mar Menor to take part in the Karting des 24 Heures at the Le Mans circuit.

Acosta and his team competed in the Open Kart 270cc race, with their machine sporting the No.37 he races with in MotoGP.

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The Spaniard, who started from eighth position, didn’t finish on the podium, but was pleased with the experience.

“Amazing weekend competing in the Karting des 24 Heures. Thanks to Go-Kart Mar Menor family,” he wrote on his social media channels.

The event posted: “Karting des 24 Heures had the honour of having Pedro Acosta’s presence during the 24 Hours of Open Kart 270cc on the Prost B Track.

“Between the two MotoGP grands prix, the KTM rider came to have fun with friends.”

Acosta stuck around the circuit for the full 24 hours, dispensing with his usual race track comforts for an air mattress in a garage for sleeping on.

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The KTM rider has indulged in his love of four wheels on several occasions already this year, including trips to the Formula 1 Barcelona Grand Prix and a NASCAR race in the United States of America.

Acosta heads into this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix seventh in the standings, having dropped 77 points behind Aprilia’s Jorge Martin at the top of the table.

The Spaniard is without a podium since the Hungarian Grand Prix in what has been a tough period for KTM.

The Austrian brand suffered a spate of technical issues in recent rounds, prompting it to turn down its engines.

KTM has now been granted permission to unseal those engines and apply a fix, which should improve reliability and allow it to run them properly again.

However, Acosta noted at the British Grand Prix that this wouldn’t deliver KTM the lap time gains it really needs to be able to consistently fight at the front.

Ahead of the Aragon round, KTM sits third in the constructors’ standings, 162 points down on leaders Aprilia, and 133 away from Ducati in second.

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Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta
KTM MotoGP star Pedro Acosta completes 24-hour kart race at Le Mans
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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