VR46 confirms Fermin Aldeguer for 2027 MotoGP season

Fermin Aldeguer has been officially confirmed as joining Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati MotoGP team in 2027.

The young Spaniard, due to make his return from back injuries at Aragon this weekend, is switching to VR46 from Gresini.

Aldeguer won last year’s Indonesian Grand Prix as a rookie but hopes of a strong start to his second premier-class campaign were wrecked by a broken femur during training in January.

One of only two riders on a year-old Desmosedici GP25 this season, alongside VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, Aldeguer nonetheless returned to the podium in Catalunya before being reinjured at Assen. VR46 announced Aldeguer in a video titled 'The perfect candidate':

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Aldeguer remains contracted directly to Ducati, but will now step up to a 'factory spec' bike for the first time. His new Ducati/VR46 agreement lasts until the end of 2028.

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The VR46 seat also means Aldeguer becomes the first non-Italian to race for Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team.

“I’m very happy to be taking this step in my MotoGP career with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team," Aldeguer said.

"Signing with Valentino’s team is incredible. He has always been one of my idols and a role model for me. I think having him within the team will help me improve as a rider thanks to his valuable advice.

"The VR46 Racing Team is the Ducati Factory Supported [satellite] Team, an extremely professional outfit, and I’m very happy to be racing with them.

Fermin Aldeguer, Fabio di Giannantonio. © Gold and Goose

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"With the new regulations coming in for 2027, my goal will be to adapt to the new tyres, but also to the new bike.

"Having the factory Ducati bike will be a huge help in terms of development throughout the season. It will be a year in which we will aim to be consistent, avoid mistakes and spend as much time as possible on the bike to gather information.

"I’m sure we’ll work extremely well with the whole team and the Ducati engineers. We’ll be able to do a great job and aim to consistently finish inside the top five.

"I can’t finish without thanking the entire Gresini Racing team and Nadia, who have helped me grow and brought me to where I am today.”

VR46 team manager Pablo Nieto added: “It’s not easy at all to win in the top class, and Fermin did it in his debut year. We trust him a lot because we know he has the potential to fight for anything he wants. As a team, we will be ready to support him in every aspect and make his path as easy as possible.”

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Fermin Aldeguer wins the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Aldeguer is set to be joined by WorldSBK title leader Nicolo Bulega in an all-new VR46 line-up for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

Catalunya winner Fabio di Giannantonio is already confirmed as moving to the factory KTM team next season, alongside Aldeguer's current Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez.

Morbidelli is tipped to join WorldSBK as Bulega's replacement at the official Aruba.it Ducati team.