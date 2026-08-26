VR46 confirms Fermin Aldeguer for 2027 MotoGP season

VR46 Ducati officially announces its first rider for the 2027 MotoGP season.

Fermin Aldeguer will join Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati MotoGP team in 2027 after two seasons with Gresini.
Fermin Aldeguer will join Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati MotoGP team in 2027 after two seasons…

Fermin Aldeguer has been officially confirmed as joining Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati MotoGP team in 2027.

The young Spaniard, due to make his return from back injuries at Aragon this weekend, is switching to VR46 from Gresini.

Aldeguer won last year’s Indonesian Grand Prix as a rookie but hopes of a strong start to his second premier-class campaign were wrecked by a broken femur during training in January.

One of only two riders on a year-old Desmosedici GP25 this season, alongside VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, Aldeguer nonetheless returned to the podium in Catalunya before being reinjured at Assen. VR46 announced Aldeguer in a video titled 'The perfect candidate':

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Aldeguer remains contracted directly to Ducati, but will now step up to a 'factory spec' bike for the first time. His new Ducati/VR46 agreement lasts until the end of 2028.

The VR46 seat also means Aldeguer becomes the first non-Italian to race for Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team.

“I’m very happy to be taking this step in my MotoGP career with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team," Aldeguer said.

"Signing with Valentino’s team is incredible. He has always been one of my idols and a role model for me. I think having him within the team will help me improve as a rider thanks to his valuable advice. 

"The VR46 Racing Team is the Ducati Factory Supported [satellite] Team, an extremely professional outfit, and I’m very happy to be racing with them. 

Fermin Aldeguer, Fabio di Giannantonio.
Fermin Aldeguer, Fabio di Giannantonio.
© Gold and Goose

"With the new regulations coming in for 2027, my goal will be to adapt to the new tyres, but also to the new bike. 

"Having the factory Ducati bike will be a huge help in terms of development throughout the season. It will be a year in which we will aim to be consistent, avoid mistakes and spend as much time as possible on the bike to gather information. 

"I’m sure we’ll work extremely well with the whole team and the Ducati engineers. We’ll be able to do a great job and aim to consistently finish inside the top five. 

"I can’t finish without thanking the entire Gresini Racing team and Nadia, who have helped me grow and brought me to where I am today.”

VR46 team manager Pablo Nieto added: “It’s not easy at all to win in the top class, and Fermin did it in his debut year. We trust him a lot because we know he has the potential to fight for anything he wants. As a team, we will be ready to support him in every aspect and make his path as easy as possible.”

Fermin Aldeguer wins the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP.
Fermin Aldeguer wins the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Aldeguer is set to be joined by WorldSBK title leader Nicolo Bulega in an all-new VR46 line-up for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

Catalunya winner Fabio di Giannantonio is already confirmed as moving to the factory KTM team next season, alongside Aldeguer's current Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez.

Morbidelli is tipped to join WorldSBK as Bulega's replacement at the official Aruba.it Ducati team.

Tags:

Fermin Aldeguer
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
MotoGP
VR46 confirms Fermin Aldeguer for 2027 MotoGP season
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
2026 Aragon MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP nearly back to full strength as injured rider gets back on a bike
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Second power” - Fabio Di Giannantonio makes worrying Ducati MotoGP claim
Fabio di Giannantonio,Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Iker Lecuona puzzled by Franco Morbidelli Silverstone MotoGP Sprint contact
Iker Lecuona, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Diggia in “survival mode” at Silverstone Sprint, Aprilia “doing a better job”
Fabio di Giannantonio,Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
‘Ducati is very fast’ - VR46 responds to Bulega’s 850cc MotoGP pace
Nicolo Bulega.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“2027 can wait” - Gresini bids farewell to Aldeguer ahead of VR46 MotoGP move
2m ago
Fermin Aldeguer wins 2025 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
"The perfect candidate" - VR46 confirms first rider for 2027 MotoGP season
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer signs for VR46 Ducati.
MotoGP News
Fernandez picks out three “super competitive” rivals for Aragon MotoGP
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I can’t go back in time” - Trackhouse title contender without MotoGP experience at Aragon
2h ago
Ai Ogura, Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini set for KTM MotoGP switch as Tech3 announces first 2027 rider
3h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 Assen MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
KTM MotoGP star Pedro Acosta completes 24-hour kart race at Le Mans
19h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals surprising impact of ongoing shoulder injury struggles
20h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP announces senior management reshuffle
23h ago
Carlos Ezpeleta.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi reveals “slight setback” in recovery ahead of Aragon MotoGP
25/08/26
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Podcast: Is Aragon make-or-break for Ducati’s MotoGP title hopes?
25/08/26
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 British MotoGP