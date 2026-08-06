Ducati MotoGP star admits one injury “a little bit more serious than expected”

VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider admits one of the crashes he had at the German Grand Prix was “a little bit more serious than expected” as it left him with an elbow fracture.

The Italian suffered a heavy fall on Sunday morning at the Sachsenring, before crashing again in the grand prix.

Already carrying an injury to a finger following the horrifying incident involving Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta, Fabio Di Giannantonio said on Thursday at Silverstone that he’d fractured his elbow in Germany.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Asked about his hand, he told the media, including Crash: “Better now. It’s come back to normal.

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“Yeah, well, it's less ‘alien’ than before, you know, but yeah, it started to bend, so yeah, it's coming in the right way.

“Also, the elbow at the end was a little bit more serious than expected after the crash in Sachsenring in the morning; I had a little fracture there that I had to wait for some stitches.

“But yeah, you know, as I said, many things to recover and now I feel back in top form.”

Di Giannantonio added that the pain from the first crash in Germany led to him losing concentration in the main race, which contributed to his second fall.

“It was just, you know, I did a really big crash,” he said.

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“I had some pain here and there in the body. So I was not honestly 100% focused, and that small mistake in the race ruined the whole race.”

Fabio di Giannantonio. © Gold and Goose

“I don’t want to finish the season…”

Di Giannantonio comes to the Silverstone weekend 24 points off the championship lead and has set his sights on battling of the podium at the British Grand Prix.

“I can't wait to join the track again,” he said.

“I've been missing MotoGP, and also with the new regulations, I really don't want to finish this season somehow, because I want to continue to ride this bike, and on these kinds of tracks would be amazing.

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“I think Aprilia will have something more, but in all the tracks that we've been, they always had something more, but we'll try to do the maximum at the end.

“I think we have a good bike too, so we'll try to fight for podium and the win.”