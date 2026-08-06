“It is what it is” - Marc Marquez provides telling MotoGP injury update

Marc Marquez has provided a telling update on his recovering right shoulder

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez says the condition of his right shoulder “is what it is” as he admits he needs to “adapt one more time” his MotoGP riding style in the second half of 2026.

The reigning world champion suffered a complicated right shoulder injury last October at the Indonesian Grand Prix, which then caused issues with the nerve in his arm this season.

The Ducati rider had surgery on it after suffering a separate injury at the French Grand Prix, and has since won three races to wipe a 102-point championship deficit down to just 18 points.

Marc Marquez, 2026 German MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 German MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

But he has still battled limitations in his shoulder and admitted on Thursday ahead of the British Grand Prix that “some muscles are improving, some not”.

“It is what it is,” Marc Marquez replied to the media, including Crash.net, when asked about his shoulder.

“I mean, it’s working in a different way, speaking about the right arm.

“It’s not last year’s right arm, it’s not the first part of the season; it’s a different right arm.

“So, I will try to get used to it and try to find the 100% every weekend.

“Some muscles are improving, some muscles not.

“As I said, I don’t want to think more about how it is; it’s more thinking it is what it is.

“So, with that, trying to find the way, trying to find the correct riding style, trying to adapt one more time my riding style to what the physical condition needs.”

‘Another MotoGP title won’t change my life’

Despite his physical condition, Marquez is seen by many as the favourite for the 2026 title now coming into the second half of the campaign.

But he says “I don’t feel the pressure” because winning an eighth MotoGP title “won’t change my life” in the same way it would for the likes of Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

“Five riders between 25 points, and we start from zero,” he said.

“25 points is nothing. It’s better to have that advantage than not, but it’s true we are five riders fighting for the championship.

“We will try to do our best, try to find the best way to be in a good shape until the end.

“It’s true that from that group of riders, three are fighting for their first world championship in MotoGP.

“If you ware world champion, it will change your life in the future.

Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose

“My life will not change with one more championship or not, but for them yes.

“So that means they will put a lot of intensity, and I’m saying that because we need to pay attention because they will push a lot.

“I mean, if you ask them, they will say the favourite is the one who has more championships.

“But honestly speaking, I don’t feel the pressure.

“My ambition is the same; I will try. But one more championship or not will not change my future life.

“For them, it changes your life, winning the MotoGP championship or not, because if you finish third, life doesn’t change.

“So, they will push, they are very good riders and we will try to fight with them.”

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Marc Marquez
“It is what it is” - Marc Marquez provides telling MotoGP injury update
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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