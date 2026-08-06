“A miracle”: KTM star rates Silverstone MotoGP chances

Pedro Acosta says he needs a miracle to win the British MotoGP at Silverstone this weekend

Pedro Acosta, German MotoGP 2026.
Pedro Acosta, German MotoGP 2026.
© Gold & Goose

Surprisingly, Pedro Acosta is still waiting for his first MotoGP victory, and according to the KTM star, that wait is likely to go on at this weekend’s British grand prix. 

Acosta has an impressive 13 podiums to his name since joining the premier class in 2024, but the 22-year-old is still searching for that elusive first win. 

The Spaniard has not been helped by various technical issues in 2026, which have led to him retiring from strong positions in races.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

However, to win his first MotoGP race at Silverstone, Acosta believes he needs a miracle. 

Speaking in the pre-event press conference in London, Acosta said: “I think a miracle has to happen. At the moment, we just have to try and be inside this top five. 

“We are not that far from first in the championship. We have to keep believing and try to make good races.”

The future Lenovo Ducati rider also spoke about the costly technical issues that have hampered his title chances in 2026, saying: “I tried to forget [about] all the problems we had [in the summer break]. KTM was working quite hard. 

“If [in] this second half of the season we try to not have these technical issues, maybe we can get back in the fight for the top positions in the championship.”

Whether or not Acosta wins the title in 2026 - he’s currently sitting seventh, 60 points behind Aprilia Racing’s Jorge Martin with 11 rounds to go - the KTM rider believes he has a good chance of finishing much closer to the top positions than he, or KTM expected ahead of this season. 

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Acosta said: “We just need to focus on ourselves to not f**k up. At the end of the year, I think we will be closer than what we expected. 

“[Given] how many problems we had in this first part of the year and we are not that far. 

“We need to try not to make any mistakes and to be more focused than ever.”

Tags:

Pedro Acosta
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
Silverstone
Silverstone Circuit

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