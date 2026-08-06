Silverstone confirms place on future MotoGP calendar

Silverstone will continue to host the British MotoGP for at least the next two seasons.

A contract extension was announced on the eve of this weekend’s event, shutting down any speculation that the British round could return to Donington or be lost from the schedule.

Silverstone took over as host of the event, from Donington, in 2010.

Miguel Oliveira leads Maverick Vinales, Enes Bastianini, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix… © Gold & Goose

MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said: "The UK has a rich motorcycle racing heritage and remains one of the most important markets for MotoGP.

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"Since returning to Silverstone in 2010, we have built a strong partnership and together delivered some unforgettable British Grand Prix weekends.

"Silverstone provides a fantastic stage for MotoGP, eleven different winners in the last eleven Grands Prix hosted at the circuit is a testament to the quality, competitiveness and unpredictability of racing at the circuit.

"This extension allows us to keep investing in the event, strengthen our presence in the UK and create even more value for our fans, teams, partners and promoters over the coming years."

Cal Crutchlow, 2015 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

"It's not just about signing a contract"

While Silverstone boasts a record F1 crowd, it has battled poor MotoGP attendance in recent years, not helped by the absence of a home rider in the premier-class.

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Nonetheless, "This extension underscores our commitment to two-wheel racing," said Stuart Pringle, CEO of Silverstone.

"It's not just about signing a contract; it's about reaffirming our vision. Silverstone has proven its capability to host the pinnacle of global motorsport - from MotoGP to Formula 1 and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

"This renewed partnership secures our place as the UK's undisputed home of elite international racing.

"Extending our relationship is confirmation of our shared commitment to delivering the ultimate high-speed experience for fans here in Britain."

The 2027 event, featuring the new era of 850cc machines, is also expected to be held in August.

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