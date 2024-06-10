MotoGP riders to race in retro 75th Anniversary liveries at Silverstone

As part of MotoGP’s 75th anniversary celebrations, it has been announced that every bike and rider will race with a special, one-off ‘retro’ livery for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

A statement from Dorna read: ‘Taking inspiration from any chapter in their unique histories, the 11 teams on the grid – including the five factories – will each race with their own special edition, vintage paintwork.’

The liveries will be publicly unveiled during the Day of Champions pitlane walk at 14:00 on the Thursday before the race weekend.

It won’t just be riders and bikes, ‘many of the sport’s partners ready to go retro, from the BMW M Safety Car to podium celebrations, vintage exhibitions and more’.

The British Grand Prix, the first event after the summer break, will be held from August 2-4.

The first official motorcycle grand prix was held on the Isle of Man on June 17, 1949.