Will Marc Marquez influence Alex Marquez’s MotoGP future?

Marc Marquez insists he would never have moved to Ducati unless his brother moved first.

But, he says Alex Marquez is quick enough to deserve his own MotoGP career and isn’t reliant on his help.

The brothers are teammates in the Gresini box this season, but that alliance will end in 2025 when Marc moves to the factory Ducati squad.

What about Alex in ‘25? Can Marc help him?

“It has not entered nor will it ever enter into my business,” Marc told AS.

“My brother is fast enough to have a MotoGP bike on his own.

“But it is true that I am in Gresini and with a Ducati thanks to him.

“If he hadn't taken the step, I would hardly have ended up in Gresini and on a Ducati.

“You have a brother and you see his results and his happiness, and in a certain way that environment infects you positively.

“One year it seemed like he wasn't fit for MotoGP and the next he made poles, podiums, won sprint races...

“Thanks to him I ended up in Gresini, I'm riding a Ducati and, thanks to him taking me down that path, I'll end up in the official team.

“He has enough speed to have a MotoGP bike next year and hopefully one of the options for him can be Gresini.”

Alex quit LCR Honda after a miserable period at the end of 2022, arriving at Gresini a year earlier than his esteemed brother.

His contract with Gresini is expiring this year and there has been little public talk about his future.

But, now Marc’s move to the factory team is finalised, Alex might commit to where he wants to be.

Alex earned two grand prix podiums in his first year on a Ducati.

This season, his best result so far on a Sunday is fourth in Jerez.