Will Marc Marquez influence Alex Marquez’s MotoGP future?

“My brother is fast enough to have a MotoGP bike on his own"

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez

Marc Marquez insists he would never have moved to Ducati unless his brother moved first.

But, he says Alex Marquez is quick enough to deserve his own MotoGP career and isn’t reliant on his help.

The brothers are teammates in the Gresini box this season, but that alliance will end in 2025 when Marc moves to the factory Ducati squad.

What about Alex in ‘25? Can Marc help him?

“It has not entered nor will it ever enter into my business,” Marc told AS.

“My brother is fast enough to have a MotoGP bike on his own.

“But it is true that I am in Gresini and with a Ducati thanks to him.

“If he hadn't taken the step, I would hardly have ended up in Gresini and on a Ducati.

“You have a brother and you see his results and his happiness, and in a certain way that environment infects you positively.

“One year it seemed like he wasn't fit for MotoGP and the next he made poles, podiums, won sprint races...

“Thanks to him I ended up in Gresini, I'm riding a Ducati and, thanks to him taking me down that path, I'll end up in the official team.

“He has enough speed to have a MotoGP bike next year and hopefully one of the options for him can be Gresini.”

Alex quit LCR Honda after a miserable period at the end of 2022, arriving at Gresini a year earlier than his esteemed brother.

His contract with Gresini is expiring this year and there has been little public talk about his future.

But, now Marc’s move to the factory team is finalised, Alex might commit to where he wants to be.

Alex earned two grand prix podiums in his first year on a Ducati.

This season, his best result so far on a Sunday is fourth in Jerez.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea: “Frustrating, but it's clear the R1 can be competitive”
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
BSB
Results
2h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (3)
Christian Iddon, Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race three, 16th June.
Christian Iddon, Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race three, 16th…
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
News
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista: "Toprak was untouchable" | Runner-up Nicolo Bulega “thrilled”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, Misano 2024
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, Misano 2024
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Will Marc Marquez influence Alex Marquez’s MotoGP future?
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
WSBK
News
3h ago
Toprak triple fuels BMW title dream: ‘Everyone starts to believe’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Misano WorldSBK

Latest News

Le Mans
News
4h ago
How did Jenson Button fare at the 2024 Le Mans 24 hours race?
Jenson Button Le Mans
Jenson Button Le Mans
Le Mans
Results
4h ago
2024 24H Le Mans - Race Results
Le Mans
Le Mans
Le Mans
News
4h ago
Ferrari wins dramatic 2024 24 hours of Le Mans race from Toyota
Ferrari Le Mans
Ferrari Le Mans
F1
News
5h ago
Lance Stroll offers “that’s where my head’s at” update for 2025 F1 plan
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…