After this year’s May date, the British MotoGP will return to August for 2026.

An announcement on race day at Silverstone confirmed that next year’s event will take place from 7-9 August.

"After discussions with Silverstone we’ve agreed on a return to August and we hope fans will enjoy the chance to come and enjoy this classic venue in high summer," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports.

Initially held in June, the Silverstone round took place in August or early September from 2013-2024.

The move to an earlier May date for this season was justified on the grounds of becoming the first of Silverstone's three ‘major’ events each year, with the Formula 1 Grand Prix in July and the Silverstone Festival in late summer.

However, already meagre crowd numbers look to have suffered a further blow, partly attributed to a clash with other major motorsport events such as the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500 and practice for the Isle of Man TT starting on Monday.

“We’re excited to be announcing a return to August for MotoGP in 2026," said Stuart Pringle, Chief Executive Officer of Silverstone.

"Having listened to feedback from the fans, we know that bringing the summer vibe back to the British Grand Prix will be a popular move and we are already working on putting together another great weekend of MotoGP action and plenty of trackside entertainment.”

Silverstone's biggest 'MotoGP' crowd was 73,456 on Sunday and 159,006 over the weekend, in 2013.

Last year's event attracted 42,529 Sunday fans and a weekend attendance of 117,867.