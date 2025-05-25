Yamaha has named four-time MotoGP race winner Jack Miller alongside the previously announced Katsuyuki Nakasuga for its Suzuka 8 Hours team.

Returning to the famous endurance race with an official team as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations, Yamaha had teased that Nakasuga’s team-mates would be picked from the factory's MotoGP and WorldSBK line-up.

Miller’s inclusion was officially confirmed on Sunday morning at the British MotoGP.

The third Suzuka rider 'will be selected from Yamaha's current crop of WorldSBK riders, with an announcement to follow shortly', suggesting the candidates are Jonathan Rea, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner or Dominique Aegerter.

Miller who has a best race finish of fifth with Pramac Yamaha this season, already has Suzuka experience from finishing fourth with Honda in 2017.

"It's obviously a massive honour for me to be able to represent Yamaha at the Suzuka 8 Hours this year," Miller said. "It's a race I've been wanting to go back to since 2017 when I finished fourth, losing to Yamaha that time.

"It's a big pleasure that I get to ride that Yamaha R1 motorcycle this time and represent the factory Yamaha Racing Team in Japan at such a prestigious race.

"Like I said, I've been dreaming of this race, and to have the opportunity to come back with such a strong team is a massive pleasure.

"I look forward to hopefully a good result for them at home and receiving some big support from the Japanese fans."

As well as his previous Suzuka appearance, Miller also has Superbike race experience from several end-of-season outings in the Australian SBK championship on a Ducati.

"With the goal of writing a new page in our 70-year history of taking on challenges and to deliver excitement to our fans worldwide... we have been looking for the best rider line-up to win the Suzuka 8 Hours," said Tetsu Ono, General Manager of the Motorsport Strategy Division at Yamaha Motor Co.

"I am now proud to announce that our second rider will be current MotoGP regular Jack Miller.

"Miller has been a very important part of our double factory line-up in MotoGP. Since the opening round of the season, he has contributed not just to testing and development but has also spurred on the entire Yamaha team with his fighting attitude and strong presence.

"With his previous experience in the Suzuka 8 Hours he is the perfect fit for the Yamaha Racing Team as we aim for victory in 2025.

"Just as he already does in MotoGP, Miller will bring to the team his experience, knowledge, passion, and fighting spirit.

"With Miller in our line-up, we're aiming to put on a race that will be remembered by fans around the world. The team's third rider will be announced at a later date, so please keep an eye on future announcements."

Miller's Suzuka selection could also be seen as a promising sign in his quest to secure a MotoGP contract extension for 2026.

"I'm very pleased to see Jack taking part in the next edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours, representing the official Yamaha team," said Miller's Pramac team boss Paolo Campinoti.

"Beyond the sporting value of his involvement - defending the colours of Iwata in one of the most prestigious endurance races in the world - this is above all a confirmation of how strong and solid our still-young collaboration with Yamaha has already become."