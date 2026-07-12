Marco Bezzecchi undergoes surgery, Silverstone MotoGP “hope”

MotoGP title contender Marco Bezzecchi has undergone surgery for the fractured collarbone sustained in Saturday’s qualifying session at the Sachsenring.

The injury was the latest in a series of setbacks for the factory Aprilia rider, leaving him to score just 13 out of a possible 148 points in the last four rounds, including Germany.

The good news for Bezzecchi is that the upcoming MotoGP summer break means he now has until August 7-9 to try and recover fitness in time for a comeback at the British Grand Prix.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

An Aprilia statement read: “Marco Bezzecchi has undergone successful surgery performed by Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini at the University Hospital of Sassuolo; the fracture of his left clavicle was reduced and stabilized.

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“Although it is too early to define a precise recovery timeline, we hope to see Marco return to racing at the next GP at Silverstone. However, a more definitive prognosis will be delivered in the coming days based on the evolution of his clinical condition.”

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Jorge Martin leads team-mate Bezzecchi by 11 points heading into this afternoon’s German MotoGP.

Bezzecchi could drop as low as fifth in the standings, depending on the results for Fabio di Giannantonio, Ai Ogura and Sprint winner Marc Marquez.