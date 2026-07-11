2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Sprint Race Results
Full qualifying results from the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.
Marc Marquez keeps younger brother Alex at bay to win the 2026 German MotoGP Sprint race at Sachsenring.
The reigning champion led an all-Ducati podium as the front row qualifiers replicated their positions at the chequered flag, covered by just 0.8s.
The first start with MotoGP’s new larger grid spacing saw Marc Marquez bobble off the line but retain the advantage over Alex Marquez and, after retaliating against Ai Ogura, Fabio di Giannantonio.
Marquez led a train of eight riders through the middle stages before the Desmosedicis began edging away from Ogura’s Trackhouse Aprilia.
Jorge Martin extended his title lead over injured team-mate Marco Bezzecchi with sixth place. The Italian is set to undergo surgery on Sunday morning, after suffering a displaced collarbone fracture in qualifying.
All riders chose hard front and soft rear tyres for the Sprint except Alex Rins, who picked the medium rear.
2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|15 laps
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.368s
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.813s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+3.019s
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+5.454s
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+6.155s
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+7.751s
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+8.968s
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+10.855s
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+13.279s
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+13.406s
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+14.111s
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.007s
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+15.398s
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+17.977s
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+18.137s
|17
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+22.622s
|18
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+22.929s
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+31.185s
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|DNF
*Rookie
Qualifying
Marc Marquez leads an all-Ducati front row for the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring ahead of brother Alex and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.
The late Desmosedici charge pushed Raul Fernandez from pole to fourth, just ahead of Trackhouse Aprilia team-mate and Assen winner Ai Ogura.
Fabio Quartararo, using the latest Yamaha front wing, joined Pecco Bagnaia in fighting through Qualifying 1 before claiming sixth on the grid.
However, Bagnaia could only manage eleventh.
Marco Bezzecchi injured
Marco Bezzecchi, still battered and bruised from Assen, suffered another fast accident when he was flicked off his RS-GP after losing the rear through Turn 7 in the early stages of qualifying.
The former title leader was brought back to the paddock on a scooter, where he was seen holding his arm. The Italian did not return to the track and was then taken to a waiting ambulance with his left arm in a sling.
Bezzecchi was later diagnosed with 'a complete and displaced fracture of the left clavicle [collarbone]' and will require surgery.
Penalties
Franco Morbidelli and Diogo Moreira both have three-place grid penalties for the grand prix after obstructing other riders in Friday practice.
The 15-lap Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'19.041s
|8/10
|304k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.061s
|7/9
|304k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.147s
|5/9
|301k
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.151s
|8/10
|302k
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.307s
|6/9
|306k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.342s
|5/7
|299k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.491s
|5/9
|301k
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.572s
|2/2
|307k
|9
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.687s
|2/9
|305k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.699s
|2/8
|305k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.712s
|2/5
|303k
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.740s
|5/7
|300k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'19.988s
|2/9
|303k
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'19.998s
|7/8
|302k
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'20.084s
|6/10
|303k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'20.184s
|7/9
|301k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'20.370s
|2/8
|303k
|18
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'20.585s
|3/8
|299k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'20.600s
|5/8
|298k
|20
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'20.781s
|2/7
|303k
|21
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'20.953s
|6/8
|299k
* Rookie
Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 19.071s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 20.667s (2024)
Free Practice 2:
Alex Marquez dominates final practice for the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring.
The Gresini Ducati rider was quickest throughout the half-hour session, finishing with a 0.321s advantage over the Aprilias of Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi.
KTM's Pedro Acosta, then Ducati Lenovo riders Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia completed the top six.
Most riders chose the hard front and soft rear tyres to prepare for this afternoon’s Sprint race.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Bagnaia, will now begin.
2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|1'20.333s
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.321s
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.326s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.383s
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.444s
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.511s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.518s
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.587s
|9
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.675s
|10
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+0.687s
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.698s
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.727s
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.734s
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.750s
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.857s
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.873s
|17
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.910s
|18
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.985s
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.246s
|20
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.882s
|21
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.921s
* Rookie
Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 19.071s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 20.667s (2024)
Jorge Martin re-took the MotoGP title lead from Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at Assen.
However, both factory RS-GP riders were outshone by Trackhouse duo Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, who finished one-two in the both Dutch races, including a debut victory for Ogura in the grand prix.
While Martin completed the podium in third, Bezzecchi was sent for hospital checks after a fast early fall marked his fourth non-score in five races.
Martin is now seven points clear of the Italian but with VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio only 16 behind in third. Ogura also has a mathematical chance of leading the world championship standings on Sunday evening.
After an ‘anonymous’ weekend in Assen, all eyes will be on Marc Marquez, as the reigning champion returns to his most successful track aiming to cut his 40-point deficit.
Pedro Acosta is competing in his first event since carpal tunnel surgery on his right wrist.
Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer is missing after fracturing a vertebra in Friday practice at Assen.
The Spaniard has not been replaced for this weekend, meaning team-mate Alex Marquez is riding alone in a special Movistar livery on Sunday.
Johann Zarco remains absent due to his knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow.
After an early ban on front holeshot devices last time at Assen, Sachsenring is the first event to feature the new grid format with wider spacing between each row.