‘Maybe in a few years’ - Lando Norris wants Le Mans chance with Valentino Rossi

Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris says “maybe in a couple of years” he and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi could team up for a 24 Hours of Le Mans campaign.

McLaren superstar Lando Norris is a die-hard Valentino Rossi fan and joined the nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday.

Norris drove several cars up the Goodwood hill on Friday, most notably McLaren’s new Hypercar challenger ahead of its return to the top class of the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.

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Joined by Rossi on the balcony of Goodwood House on Friday afternoon, both were asked if they would like to team up together in sportscar racing and at Le Mans.

“Hell yeah I would,” Norris began, before Rossi added: “I tried to ask him, but they are very busy now, Formula 1 drivers.”

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Norris then said with McLaren entering Le Mans in the top class next year, the door is open for both to compete for outright honours at the iconic enduro in the future.

“We have too many races, but with McLaren now entering Le Mans, maybe next year… no, not next year,” he said.

“But maybe in a couple of years, I would love to. It would be an honour for me and it would be a lot of fun, for sure.”

Rossi added: “I’ll try to wait for Lando.”

MotoGP legend Rossi switched to car racing full-time in 2022 in the GT category, and noted in 2021: “If we can make a race with Lando, for me, it will be a great, great pleasure because he’s very fast and we can enjoy, for sure.”

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The prospect of the pair teaming up at the Goodwood Revival in classic cars later in the year was also raised.

“I want to dress up, and I want to have a good time,” Norris said.

“Why not? I’ll let him decide the car,” Rossi concluded.

The McLaren MCL-HY © McLaren

Rossi competed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice in 2024 and 2025 during his stint in the FIA WEC with BMW in the LMGT3 class.

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The No.46 crew failed to finish both, with a technical issue robbing Rossi of a legitimate podium chance in the 2025 edition.

Rossi stepped away from WEC at the end of last season, but has re-signed with BMW to continue racing in the GT World Challenge Europe.

The Italian drove Hypercar machinery in a test in 2024.

At Le Mans last year, McLaren boss Zak Brown left the door open for Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri to take part in Le Mans in the future with the brand in the Hypercar class.

“Will they do Le Mans? I’ve spoken to both of them about Le Mans,” Brown said. “They would like to be at Le Mans in one of [our cars].”

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