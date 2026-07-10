Jenson Button warns Aston Martin against “quick fix” F1 aspirations with upgrade package

Aston Martin has struggled for pace and has dropped off the tail of the Formula 1 field in recent weeks

Button with Aston Martin
Button with Aston Martin
© XPB Images

Former Formula 1 champion and Aston Martin ambassador Jenson Button has warned that there is no "quick fix" to the team's significant problems this term. 

With a policy of bringing a single large upgrade package rather than the steady stream of developments seen across the other 10 teams, Aston Martin has fallen around a second off the pace of nearest rival Cadillac in terms of single-lap pace.

Although Aston Martin has scored a single point and thus sits ahead of the American manufacturer in the table, this came in the controversial Monaco Grand Prix, where drivers were repeatedly penalised for speeding in the pit lane, although it later transpired that these sanctions should not have stood, with the timing measurement out by 77cm.

Fernando Alonso at Silverstone
Fernando Alonso at Silverstone
© XPB Images

The British marque will introduce its new package at the Hungarian Grand Prix, just before the summer break, with Honda set to bring a power unit upgrade at Zandvoort, on the other side of the shutdown.

Asked by Crash.net in a new interview organised by global ticket marketplace, viagogo, what would represent success with this new package, Button said: “First of all, racing competitively with other cars on the track. 

"You’ve got to remember that they haven’t had any upgrades all year, because they’ve been holding back for this one big upgrade, which is what it used to be like in the sport. We didn’t have little upgrades every race or every other race, it was a chunk a few races in – half a second, or what have you. 

“I don’t know what it will give them in terms of performance, but I do believe in Adrian. Yes, they’re not going to be fighting for podiums, I’m sure, with this upgrade, but it will be a step in the right direction, already looking to 2027.

“It’s not a quick fix in Formula 1 when you’re racing against the likes of McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull. These teams are the best in the business, and it is very difficult to lift yourself up from where Aston are and bring themselves to the front in a 12-month period.”

Adrian Newey will hope for an upturn in performance from the Hungarian upgrade
Adrian Newey will hope for an upturn in performance from the Hungarian upgrade
© XPB Images

Despite the difficult start to the season for the team, Button has full belief that team principal and legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey can turn the ship around. 

He added: “Adrian Newey, I have always wanted to drive one of his cars. 

"I think that what he's achieved in so many different teams up and down the grid is phenomenal, it really is. I raced against many of his cars and got beaten by many of his cars. So, I know that this year's been tough for the team, but I really do believe in the future of the team.

“Yes, when they have a big upgrade, we're not gonna see them winning races, but we'll see an improvement which will lead into 2027 and 2028."

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F1
2026
Aston Martin
Jenson Button
Jenson Button warns Aston Martin against “quick fix” F1 aspirations with upgrade package
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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