‘They don’t know the last 25 years’ - Fernando Alonso’s defiant message over F1 struggles

Fernando Alonso says Formula 1 is “still appealing” despite his current struggles, noting “if someone thinks we'll give up now, they don’t know the last 25 years of my life”.

Aston Martin’s well-documented struggles with its radical 2026 car design and Honda power unit mean the team has just one point to its credit after nine rounds.

That came courtesy of Fernando Alonso, who was promoted to 10th following post-race penalties for others at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso has scored Aston's only point so far in 2026 © XPB Images

As Aston’s struggles continue, questions have been raised about Alonso’s longevity in F1 as he turns 45 this month.

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“I will not give up now”

During the Austrian Grand Prix, Alonso faced questions about what he might like to do next in his career when he finishes in F1.

When asked what cars appeal to him outside of F1, Alonso made a point of noting that he “will not give up” on the Aston project right now just “for some difficulties”.

“All of the cars are fun,” he began.

“I drove the Valkyrie one month ago in Paul Ricard, and it was a fun car to drive and surprisingly fast at high speed and a lot of downforce.

“They [the FIA WEC] have the Michelin tyres, which is obviously a plus, and you can drive flat out with no limitation, no overheating, no degradation, no pressure up in the sky, all these kinds of things.

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“So, this is a fast and a and a fun car to drive.

“Dakar is - and rally in general - are very fun because you're just dancing with the car.

“Even Formula E, I think this new car next year with the four-wheel drive, it seems quite fast from the test they did.

Alonso considers his Aston Martin future © XPB Images

“So, all cars are fast and fun, but Formula 1 is is very unique and still the pinnacle of motorsport and still appealing.

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“If we can overcome the situation, you know, for me to start on the wrong foot and and be so far behind now, and if we can revert this situation and make the car fast and competitive also in the future or as soon as next year is also an appealing target.

“I never gave up, and I will not give up now for some difficulties, and some slow start.

“If someone thinks that we will give up now, they don't know the last 25 years of my life.”