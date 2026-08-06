Fernando Alonso spotted driving rare $5.9million Lamborghini on Monaco streets

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso boasts an impressive multi-million dollar car collection

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso was spotted taking a rare $5.9 million Lamborghini Hypercar for a spin through the streets of Monaco this week.

The F1 drivers and teams are all getting some well needed rest with the summer break in full swing with racing on hold until the Dutch Grand Prix in a few weeks.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is among those enjoying their time off with could be seen cruising the streets of Monaco in his rare Lamborghini Sian FKP 37.

Footage of the car driving through the principality was posted on social media, and while its difficult to see who is behind the wheel, the number 14 on the license plate which matches Alonso's race number is a dead giveaway that this one belongs to the Spaniard.
 

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Production of the Sian was limited to 63 units for the coupe, and 19 for the roadster all of which have already been sold. Upon its launch in September 2019, the Sian was the most powerful production Lamborghini with a staggering total power output of 602 kW (807 hp). It also boasts and acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 355 km/h.

The Lambo is part of a multi-million dollar car collection belonging to the 45-year-old. Among those include the likes of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, a Ferrari Enzo and McLaren Elva.

Alonso's F1 future has been the subject of much speculation of late, after a disastrous start to the 2026 season. Despite massive hype around Aston Martin, following the signing of star designer Adrian Newey and a new partnership with Honda, this season has seen the team produce the slowest car for the majority of the first half of the schedule.

Adrian Newey has signaled Alonso will stay with the team
Adrian Newey has signaled Alonso will stay with the team
© XPB Images

While it was thought that Alonso, who is the oldest on the grid, might walk away from the sport altogether next year, it looks increasingly likely that he will sign a new contract with the team in the near future.

Speaking at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Aston Martin team boss said: “Obviously, Fernando is an amazing driver. He brings huge amounts to the team, both in his feedback and his ability."

“So, for us, of course it’s important. I’m pretty confident that Fernando is enjoying his time with us and that we will continue with our relationship.”

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Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
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