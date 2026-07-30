First details of Honda’s new F1 engine emerge after track debut

Honda has reportedly made encouraging progress with its new F1 engine.

Honda is bringing a new power unit to the Dutch Grand Prix
Honda is bringing a new power unit to the Dutch Grand Prix

The first details surrounding Honda’s new-specification Formula 1 engine have emerged after it ran on track for the first time. 

Honda’s new F1 power unit made its track debut during an Aston Martin filming day at the Hungaroring on Wednesday, ahead of its planned introduction at next month’s Dutch Grand Prix. 

The initial indications were reportedly positive, with Motorsport Italy claiming that the new Honda PU could bring around 30hp. Additionally, the troublesome vibrations that hampered the team at the start of the season appear to have been cured. 

Alonso at Hungary
Alonso at Hungary
© XPB Images

It will mark the Japanese manufacturer’s first ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) of the 2026 season, and follows the successful debut of a major upgrade for Aston Martin at the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

It is hoped the combination of the upgraded power unit, alongside a substantial set of chassis upgrades, can rescue what has been a nightmare campaign for Aston Martin and Honda. 

Aston Martin brought no fewer than 16 new developments to its so-called B-spec AMR26 in Hungary, which enabled Fernando Alonso to reach Q2 and qualify a season-high 16th. 

There was promise for Aston Martin in the race too, with Lance Stroll and Alonso beating both Cadillacs, Haas and Williams cars, and an Alpine on their way to 13th and 14th respectively. 

Further gains are expected to come with Honda’s new power unit when it makes its race weekend debut at Zandvoort. 

Newey said Hungary marked the first step of Aston's development
Newey said Hungary marked the first step of Aston's development

Aston Martin team principal and technical director Adrian Newey confirmed the Hungary upgrade was just the first part of the team’s planned developments. 

"The provisional results are promising. It's only part of the package, so we'll have some more steps in Zandvoort and then further steps in Monza/Baku. So, it's the first part of our planned upgrade," Newey said during Friday’s FIA press conference in Hungary.

"It's an evolution in as much as the chassis is the same, the layout is the same, and the front suspension is the same. So, it's very much an aerodynamic evolution.

"We were very short on research time prior to launch of the car back in Barcelona in February. So, it's really been a matter of taking a step back, trying to understand and go forwards with this package."

Tags:

F1
Honda
Aston Martin
First details of Honda’s new F1 engine emerge after track debut
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
'We shouldn't be racing them' - Aston Martin rival's 'pain' over its F1 car gains
Alonso ended up 17th fastest in the upgraded Aston Martin
F1 News
“We’re in the mix now” - Fernando Alonso’s bullish Aston Martin F1 claim
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Aston Martin’s ‘phase one’ upgrade looks ominous for the F1 midfield
Alonso at Hungary
F1 News
Lawrence Stroll gives snap verdict on Aston Martin F1 upgrades
Lawrence Stroll and Adrian Newey enter the paddock
F1 News
Honda reveals when new F1 engine will run before race debut
Aston Martin introduced its B-spec car in Hungary
F1 News
The "biggest change" for Aston Martin is not its Hungary F1 qualifying breakthrough
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 2026 Hungary F1

Latest News

F1 News
Guenther Steiner sets deadline for James Vowles to save his Williams F1 job
14s ago
Vowles's future as Williams F1 team boss has been questioned
F1 News
Ollie Bearman suffers Haas 'nightmare' ahead of F1 summer break
9m ago
Bearman struggled in Hungary
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told “careless mistakes” to blame for F1 penalty pain
2h ago
Hamilton has been sanctioned three times in the past four races
F1 News
Russell ‘definitely needs a break’ from F1 after run of misfortune
3h ago
Russell is ready for a break after a tough start to the year
F1 News
First details of Honda’s new F1 engine emerge after track debut
4h ago
Honda is bringing a new power unit to the Dutch Grand Prix

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
David Coulthard compares new F1 era 'disappointment' to World Cup half-time show
4h ago
Coulthard in the F1 paddock
F1 News
Williams puts partial blame on Alonso for Sainz and Piastri F1 clash
4h ago
Piastri and Sainz, seconds before making contact, at the Hungarian GP
MotoGP News
F1 and MotoGP could come together at the US Grand Prix in demo event
5h ago
2026 US MotoGP
F1 News
McLaren gets refresher of returning F1 track before summer break
5h ago
Norris completes a TPC test in Portimao
F1 News
Aston Martin pays tribute to ‘true stalwart’ after death of F1 team member
6h ago
Mick 'Biscuit' Fern