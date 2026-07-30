First details of Honda’s new F1 engine emerge after track debut

The first details surrounding Honda’s new-specification Formula 1 engine have emerged after it ran on track for the first time.

Honda’s new F1 power unit made its track debut during an Aston Martin filming day at the Hungaroring on Wednesday, ahead of its planned introduction at next month’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The initial indications were reportedly positive, with Motorsport Italy claiming that the new Honda PU could bring around 30hp. Additionally, the troublesome vibrations that hampered the team at the start of the season appear to have been cured.

Alonso at Hungary © XPB Images

It will mark the Japanese manufacturer’s first ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) of the 2026 season, and follows the successful debut of a major upgrade for Aston Martin at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

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It is hoped the combination of the upgraded power unit, alongside a substantial set of chassis upgrades, can rescue what has been a nightmare campaign for Aston Martin and Honda.

Aston Martin brought no fewer than 16 new developments to its so-called B-spec AMR26 in Hungary, which enabled Fernando Alonso to reach Q2 and qualify a season-high 16th.

There was promise for Aston Martin in the race too, with Lance Stroll and Alonso beating both Cadillacs, Haas and Williams cars, and an Alpine on their way to 13th and 14th respectively.

Further gains are expected to come with Honda’s new power unit when it makes its race weekend debut at Zandvoort.

Newey said Hungary marked the first step of Aston's development

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Aston Martin team principal and technical director Adrian Newey confirmed the Hungary upgrade was just the first part of the team’s planned developments.

"The provisional results are promising. It's only part of the package, so we'll have some more steps in Zandvoort and then further steps in Monza/Baku. So, it's the first part of our planned upgrade," Newey said during Friday’s FIA press conference in Hungary.

"It's an evolution in as much as the chassis is the same, the layout is the same, and the front suspension is the same. So, it's very much an aerodynamic evolution.

"We were very short on research time prior to launch of the car back in Barcelona in February. So, it's really been a matter of taking a step back, trying to understand and go forwards with this package."