George Russell ‘definitely needs a break’ from F1 after run of misfortune

George Russell has said he 'definitely needs a break' after a tough first half of a Formula 1 season that has been like nothing he has experienced in his career to date.

The Mercedes driver enters the summer break 59 points behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli, with the majority of this margin coming through events beyond his control.

From losing positions due to unfortunately timed safety car interventions, to reliability woes on numerous occasions - Russell has admittedly struggled to get to grips with the new generation of machinery, but there can be no escaping that luck has played a part in his season.

Russell was taken out on the first lap at Spa

After another Mercedes problem hampered his start in Hungary and dropped him to the back of the pack, Russell was asked how he deals with the mental side of these problems.

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“Don't be disappointed with things outside of your control," he said. "In Hungary, the race was totally ruined.

“I did my procedure right at the start. The pace was fine. The result was s**t. But the things that I could have controlled, they were just okay.

“I usually don’t feel like I need a break. This year, I definitely feel like I need one.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has repeatedly apologised for the problems suffered, commenting that it is not good enough, and that the team must provide cars that allow both drivers to fight for the title on the track.

But Russell is not alone in suffering problems, with Antonelli losing potential wins in Spain and Silverstone through battery-related ailments. Mercedes customers have hit strife too, with McLaren notably failing to start the Chinese Grand Prix with either car due to power unit-related woes.

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Antonelli jumps from his Mercedes in Barcelona © XPB Images

“The problems are happening, but the whole team feels it as well,” Russell added.

“So, they're as pissed off as I am with how it's unfolded. We need to look at ourselves and ensure there's nothing we're doing wrong that is contributing to these errors.

“Obviously, Oscar [Piastri] had his thing today as well [retired with a gearbox failure], it's not like we're the only one, but it does feel like it is happening substantially more to me than others.

“Hopefully, it swings around. I don't wish any bad luck on anyone, but I've never had a season like this in my whole career, let alone my F1 career.”

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