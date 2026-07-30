McLaren gets refresher of returning F1 track before summer break

McLaren did not fully sign off for the F1 summer break after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris completes a TPC test in Portimao
Norris completes a TPC test in Portimao
© McLaren

Before Formula 1’s summer break got going in full swing, McLaren was back on track at a European circuit that will return to the calendar next season.

McLaren carried out a two-day TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) outing at Portimao with reigning world champion Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and reserve driver Leonardo Fornaroli all in action. 

Piastri and reigning Formula 2 champion Fornaroli split running on the first day, with Norris, fresh from his first victory of the 2026 season at the Hungarian Grand Prix, driving on Wednesday morning. 

Piastri completes a TPC test in Portimao
Piastri completes a TPC test in Portimao
© McLaren

The test was completed in McLaren’s 2023 challenger, the MCL60. 

It gave race drivers Norris and Piastri an opportunity to familiarise themselves with a circuit that will return to the F1 schedule in 2027. 

“It’s been a productive test for us, and it was good to be back in Portimão,” Norris said. “This was where I drove an F1 car for the very first time, so it’s a special track for me. It’s also one that’s enjoyable to drive, with some fun, challenging corners.

“We were able to complete everything we wanted and add some valuable mileage. It’s a good way to sign off for the summer break. I’m looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, recharging and come back strong in Zandvoort.”

Norris completes a TPC test in Portimao
Norris completes a TPC test in Portimao
© McLaren

Piastri, who had never before driven at Portimao added: “This was my first time driving the F1 circuit in Portimão. 

"The changing conditions made it an interesting place to drive, and the elevation changes made it really fun. We got through the entire programme we set out to do, and the team are happy.

“It’s a good point to pause for the summer shutdown. It’s been a pretty intense season for us, so it will be nice for everyone to switch off before we get back to it.”

McLaren heads into the August summer break off the back of a morale-boosting first win of the campaign at the Hungaroring. 

Norris scored his first victory as F1 world champion in resounding fashion in McLaren’s heavily-upgraded McL40. 

The 2026 F1 season resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on 23 August. 

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F1
McLaren
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
McLaren gets refresher of returning F1 track before summer break
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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