'It's not enough' - Schumacher fumes at Carlos Sainz penalty after Oscar Piastri clash

Carlos Sainz clattered into then-race leader Oscar Piastri while being lapped at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Schumacher believes Sainz got off lightly in Hungary
Schumacher believes Sainz got off lightly in Hungary
© XPB Images

Ralf Schumacher has demanded that Carlos Sainz face further punishment for colliding with Oscar Piastri in Hungary after escaping with only a five-second penalty in Hungary.

Sainz was battling with Fernando Alonso when de facto race leader Piastri closed on the Williams driver to put a lap on him. At this point, the Australian had recently pitted and had closed the margin back to McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, meaning that he would in all likelihood resume the lead after the round of stops had been completed. 

But this margin was torn to shreds, as Sainz ignored eight blue flag signals, before clattering into Piastri after failing to spot the McLaren in his mirrors - this despite being warned that he was about to be lapped several corners earlier via team radio.

One of the eight blue flag signals missed by Sainz
One of the eight blue flag signals missed by Sainz
© F1

For his troubles, Sainz was handed a five-second penalty, which did little to affect his race. 

Speaking to Sky Deutschland, Schumacher said: “It’s something that makes you furious. None of them were competing for the points. Then the leader of the race comes, and Sainz drove into his car.

“An absolute no-go from my point of view. A normal punishment is not enough. For me, Carlos Sainz should be punished for the next race. In qualifying at Zandvoort, he has to get one, because otherwise, this will set a precedent; it must not happen at all.”

While it has been acknowledged that there were problems with the GPS system and Sainz complained about the blue flag signals not appearing on his steering wheel, Schumacher was having none of these excuses, pointing to systems like the radio, mirrors and flags - more commonly marker boards in modern F1 - that can be used instead of solely relying on the wheel. 

Piastri in Hungary
Piastri in Hungary
© XPB Images

"Every driver knows what it’s all about,” he added.

“You have your engineer, you ask questions and also look in the mirror. If he tells me he can’t look in the mirror when he’s driving, then he’s overwhelmed and has to stop.

“But that’s really unsportsmanlike!”

Tags:

F1
2026
Ralf Schumacher
Oscar Piastri
Carlos Sainz Jr
McLaren
Williams
'It's not enough' - Schumacher fumes at Carlos Sainz penalty after Oscar Piastri clash
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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