Fresh twist in Max Verstappen F1 future saga as major Red Bull deal rumoured

According to BILD, Red Bull has made a significant contract offer to Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
© XPB Images

Red Bull has offered a big-money contract extension to Max Verstappen that would take him through to the end of the 2029 Formula 1 season, reports BILD.

The four-time world champion’s future has been a point of discussion since the start of the 2026 season, amid his unhappiness at the current regulations.

Max Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull to the end of the 2028 season, though reports of a sabbatical have continued to swirl as the year has gone on.

Verstappen celebrates his P2 finish on the podium
Verstappen celebrates his P2 finish on the podium

It’s also known that Verstappen’s current deal has a performance clause in it, which states he is free to leave at the end of 2026 if he is not inside the top two in the standings at the summer break.

Despite finishing second in last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver goes into the summer shutdown sixth in the standings, over 100 points down on Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

According to German publication BILD, the performance clause in Verstappen’s deal has automatically activated, and he has until October to make a final decision on his future.

The outlet reports that Red Bull has tabled a fresh deal to Verstappen and his management that would see him remain until the end of the 2029 season.

Crucially, it would also see the performance clause from his contract removed.

To do so, Red Bull is having to offer a significant pay package to Verstappen, with the deal said to have been under consideration by the Dutchman’s camp for a few weeks already.

This BILD report comes amid intense speculation over a potential move to McLaren for Verstappen next year.

Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen recently told Austria’s OE24 that his driver intends to see out his current Red Bull deal.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
© XPB Images

“There's a lot being written about it,” Vermeulen said.

“But the truth is, Max wants to finish his time with Red Bull. He has a contract until 2028 and would like to fulfil it.

“The fact that this clause exists doesn't mean we'll activate it. We could have activated it in recent years as well, and we haven’t.”

Verstappen was in no mood to address the McLaren rumours when pressed on them at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Amid the Verstappen Red Bull exit rumours, Haas driver Ollie Bearman’s name has been linked with a surprise move to the Milton Keynes squad.

Bearman told the media at Spa: "It's quite flattering to hear things like that, with a team like Red Bull who are incredibly successful, and to be connected with them in any way, even if it's just rumours, is very nice.”

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Max Verstappen
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Fresh twist in Max Verstappen F1 future saga as major Red Bull deal rumoured
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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