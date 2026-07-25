'My car is degrading' - Max Verstappen gives bizarre explanation for Hungary spin

Max Verstappen has claimed his Red Bull 'was degrading' across a qualifying lap in Hungary more than his tyres, explaining his late-session spin in qualifying.

Verstappen has been vocal in his dislike of the current regulations, but also in regard to concerns about Red Bull's latest offering. While the gearbox rarely goes a session without being complained about, the Dutchman has also highlighted wider problems with the car.

After a spin on his final qualifying effort at the Hungarian Grand Prix left him in sixth place, Verstappen again took aim at his car.

"The weekend in general has been difficult, but when, instead of the tyres degrading, your car is degrading, then you have a big problem," he said.

Verstappen was second-fastest in FP1

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"The car just kept getting worse and worse, lap after lap. So the more laps I did, it was just more and more difficult to put a lap together. But tomorrow as well, we have to fix that because the car is undriveable like this.

"As you can see, in the final corner, I mean, just turn in, the car is like non-existent in the rear. So, it's really crazy.

Asked if he has suffered anything like it this season, Verstappen added: "We've seen a few [things], but let's see where it's coming from now. Because I always feel like it's always like a different problem, and that's why it's also harder to actually control."

Red Bull reverted to a regular rear wing in Belgium last weekend after Verstappen branded the 'Macarena wing' "super-dangerous" following crashes in Austria and Silverstone.

Verstappen returns to the pits after a late spin in qualifying © XPB Images

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The device returned to service this weekend, but the Dutchman would not be drawn into a snap judgement as to whether it played a factor in his off.

Giving an overview of his session, he said: "Normally it gets better as the grip gets put down. But my car just kept oversteering more and more. And I mean, I think I'm quite good at understanding when there is a problem or when I feel something is not right.

The car just became uncontrollable in some corners, on entry. And the feeling that you have, the car is just not sticking anymore. I felt it before, but this again, it's not good."