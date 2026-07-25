F1 stewards deliver verdict on Kimi Antonelli yellow flag speeding

Kimi Antonelli learns fate after facing investigation into speeding under yellow flags.

Antonelli faced an investigation after qualifying
Antonelli faced an investigation after qualifying

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been demoted three grid positions after speeding under yellow flags during Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying. 

Antonelli faced a post-qualifying investigation for potentially speeding under yellow flags caused when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen spun off at the final corner at the end of Q3. 

The Italian teenager was found guilty of an "insufficient and unsustained" attempt to lower his speed and was slapped with a three-place grid drop, as well as being issued with a penalty point on his licence. 

Antonelli qualified fourth in Hungary
Antonelli qualified fourth in Hungary

Antonelli insisted he had lifted when he spoke to Sky Sports F1 after qualifying. 

"Looking at the lap, I got a gust of tail wind at Turn 9, lost a tenth there and at the last corner, from the previous lap, there was a good tenth-and-a-half because the lap before I didn't maximise the grip,” the Mercedes driver explained. 

"The yellow flag came while I was entering the corner so I tried my best to lift. I did lift but gave up quite a bit of minimum speed compared to before. It was a shame.

"P3 would have been for sure but I don't think pole position. I would have been very close, probably half a tenth to Lando but still not good enough for pole."

Antonelli is 50 points clear of Russell
Antonelli is 50 points clear of Russell

Antonelli will now drop to seventh. Piastri gains a position to go from third, with Verstappen alongside on the second row in fourth. 

Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell - who heads into Sunday's race 50 points behind the Italian - will start sixth. 

The stewards' full verdict 

"The driver of Car 12 (Antonelli) stated that on seeing the yellow flag and light panel, he lifted off the throttle earlier than his previous push lap. This was verified by the telemetry," the stewards' verdict read. 

"However the reduction in speed occurred for a very short period, and in fact the car’s speed when passing the scene of the incident involving Car 3 (Verstappen), was slightly higher than that on the previous push lap. 

"The mini sector time was only 0.03 second slower than his best time for that mini sector, and whilst, because he had lifted 16 metres earlier, he was 14 km/h slower entering the yellow flag sector, but was 3 km/h faster when passing the incident site due to less application of the brakes entering the corner. 

"The FIA representatives noted that the speed reduction in the mini sector was less than 1%. The Stewards considered this incident to be different to other incidents that have resulted in no further action, because unlike those cases, there was no significant speed delta through the mini sector compared to the driver’s previous fastest time under similar circumstances. 

"The recommended penalty according to the penalty guidelines, for this offence, is a drop of 5 grid positions, however in mitigation of penalty, we considered that the driver did make a reduction in speed, albeit, in our determination, an insufficient and unsustained one. 

"Further, the driver had limited time and distance to react. Hence a lower penalty is applied."

Tags:

F1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
F1 stewards deliver verdict on Kimi Antonelli yellow flag incident
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Mercedes chief makes Lewis Hamilton F1 title admission
Hamilton is 45 points behind Antonelli
F1 News
Norris edges Hamilton in final Hungary practice as McLaren hits back
Norris led the way in final practice at the Hungaroring
F1 News
What’s going on with Mercedes? 'Head scratching’ and pace struggles
Mercedes was off the pace on Friday
F1 News
Hamilton fastest as Colapinto crashes in Hungary F1 practice
Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver in Hungary
F1 News
Mercedes has fix for George Russell’s F1 power unit software glitch
Mercedes hopes it has fixed the issue that hampered Russell at Spa
F1 News
First look: F1 safety car gets significant upgrade for Hungary GP
The new Mercedes F1 safety car

Latest News

F1 News
Russell on brink of F1 engine penalty after latest Mercedes issue
36m ago
Russell stopped on track right at the end of qualifying
F1 News
F1 stewards deliver verdict on Kimi Antonelli yellow flag speeding
58m ago
Antonelli faced an investigation after qualifying
F1 News
Alex Albon gives damning Williams appraisal after Hungary F1 radio outburst
1h ago
Alex Albon, Williams Racing, 2026 Hungary F1
F1 News
'My car is degrading' - Max Verstappen gives bizarre explanation for Hungary spin
1h ago
Verstappen in Hungary
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton slapped with Hungary F1 penalty for ‘crazy’ impeding
1h ago
Hamilton was pipped to pole by Norris

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
'Pretty broken up in places' - Lando Norris reveals continued Hungary track problems
2h ago
Norris in Hungary
F1 News
The "biggest change" for Aston Martin is not its Hungary F1 qualifying breakthrough
2h ago
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 2026 Hungary F1
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton questions "shock" Ferrari F1 tactics after Hungary pole miss
2h ago
Hamilton was not in high spirits after qualifying in Hungary
F1 News
'Not looking in his mirrors' - Piastri hits out at Hamilton over impeding
2h ago
Piastri was unhappy with Hamilton after qualifying
F1 News
Lando Norris denies Lewis Hamilton historic F1 pole in Hungary
3h ago
Norris celebrates his first F1 pole of 2026