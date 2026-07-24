What’s going on with Mercedes? F1 frontrunners ‘head scratching’ amid Hungary pace struggles

Mercedes has been left with work to do after a difficult Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Mercedes was off the pace on Friday
Mercedes was off the pace on Friday

Mercedes has started the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend on the back foot after a difficult first day of Formula 1 track action during Friday practice. 

George Russell ended up as the fastest Mercedes driver but was only fifth and 0.933 seconds off the pace set by Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton

It was an even trickier afternoon for his team-mate and championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who was down in 13th and two seconds off the pace. 

Antonelli, who missed opening practice so that Fred Vesti could complete Mercedes’ latest mandatory rookie running, did not complete a qualifying simulation lap on the soft tyres after having to abort several efforts. 

Russell fears Ferrari could be untouchable in Hungary
Russell fears Ferrari could be untouchable in Hungary

The Italian teenager complained all session about rear brake locking and was left chasing a better set-up throughout his only hour of practice running on Friday. 

“It was quite a strange day out there, I think, for everybody,” Russell admitted after FP2. 

"Budapest is an amazing track to drive, but they've resurfaced half of the track. Super bumpy, a lot of it's breaking up around the last couple of corners, which is making it quite strange to to drive on.

“Our single lap didn't look great, our long run looked more competitive. But what I guess we potentially feared with Ferrari seemed to be the case, they looked very, very strong.”

Russell insisted Mercedes has a lot of work to do in order to be in with a chance of fighting for pole position in qualifying on Saturday. 

“This weekend is a totally different beast,” he said. “These power units are pretty impressive on this short track, having 350kW coming out of all the corners and the rear tyres are getting blasted. 

“We’ve got work to do as a team. Ferrari are a good step ahead of everyone right now.

“For both Kimi and I the car was far from great to be honest and I think there is room to improve. It was really windy today and I think the wind is going to be shifting, so that could be changing a lot.”

Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord said both drivers were struggling with a lack of grip and balance on a single lap throughout Friday practice. 

“Lack of grip, lack of balance on a single lap,” Lord said. “Both drivers initially having to wind front-end out of it to find that nice sort of gentle understeer balance you want here. 

“But quite inconsistent, quite tricky. Tricky on the new tarmac as well, so no doubt down to just not quite getting the tyres in the right window for that single lap. 

“But then on the long runs, looked pretty consistent and pretty competitive versus Ferrari, Verstappen, and the McLarens. So that suggests the car's in a half-decent window, but we've just got to get things right on the single lap.”

Antonelli struggled with the rear of his Mercedes
Antonelli struggled with the rear of his Mercedes

Mercedes has taken pole position at each of the 10 rounds so far during a largely dominant 2026 season, but the team acknowledges it may have its work cut out to preserve that unbeaten qualifying streak. 

“We've got a car that's been competitive at every track. We’ve been fortunate enough to be on pole at each of them so far,” Lord said. 

“I suppose at some point a run like that comes to an end, but we'll be doing everything we can to make sure it's not here in Hungary.

“Lots of work to do overnight, bit of head-scratching, and hopefully we find a good chunk of performance going into FP3.”

On a more encouraging note for the Silver Arrows, Mercedes is confident it has resolved the straight-line speed discrepancy that was hurting Russell at recent events at Silverstone and Spa. 

“Until we've done a competitive single lap and been able to compare the two cars - because we've not been able to do that today - then you won't have the final, final definitive answer," Lord added. 

“But yes, we absolutely are confident we've found it, we've eliminated that, and that it's no longer hindering or hampering George's ultimate performance potential.”

Tags:

F1
Mercedes
George Russell
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
What’s going on with Mercedes? F1 frontrunners ‘head scratching’ amid Hungary pace struggles
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
First look: F1 safety car gets significant upgrade for Hungary GP
The new Mercedes F1 safety car
F1 News
Jenson Button urges Kimi Antonelli to view Hungary classic that "had everything"
Button celebrates his first F1 victory
F1 News
Toto Wolff hopes to heal George Russell’s “numb” feeling after Spa F1 disappointment
Russell had to settle with a distant second
F1 News
Mercedes makes worrying admission over serious issue hurting Russell
Russell has had a big top speed deficit at Silverstone and Spa
F1 News
Mercedes reveals dramatic F1 engine problem that hit all cars at Spa
Mercedes engines suffered an unknown glitch out of Turn 1
F1 News
Red Bull’s new Helmut Marko? Mercedes driver scout to make switch
Lagrue helped discover Antonelli

Latest News

F1 News
Why Oscar Piastri didn't have McLaren’s big F1 upgrade on Friday
1m ago
Piastri in Hungary
F1 News
Alonso's first words on upgraded Aston Martin after B-spec car debuts
52m ago
Alonso gave his thoughts on the new Aston Martin upgrades
F1 News
What’s going on with Mercedes? 'Head scratching’ and pace struggles
52m ago
Mercedes was off the pace on Friday
F1 News
Hamilton fastest as Colapinto crashes in Hungary F1 practice
2h ago
Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver in Hungary
F1 News
F1 stewards reveal ‘erratic driving’ decision after Verstappen-Sainz incident
3h ago
Verstappen was second-fastest in FP1

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Adrian Newey drops first verdict on upgraded Aston Martin after failure
3h ago
Alonso was 13th-fastest in the upgraded Aston Martin
F1 News
F1 stewards admit major error in Leclerc and Piastri clash
4h ago
Leclerc clashed with Piastri early on
F1 News
Leclerc tops first practice as new Aston Martin car breaks down
5h ago
Leclerc set the pace in first practice in Hungary
F1 News
Malaysia exploring surprise F1 return with Bahrain plan in doubt
5h ago
Malaysia last hosted F1 in 2017
F1 News
How to watch Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
7h ago
Leclerc leads the start of the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix