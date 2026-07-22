Jenson Button urges Kimi Antonelli to view Hungary classic that "had everything"

Jenson Button scored his first Formula 1 victory in Hungary 20 years ago, and the race was one for the ages.

Button celebrates his first F1 victory
Button celebrates his first F1 victory
© XPB Images

Jenson Button has urged Kimi Antonelli to revisit the 2009 Formula 1 champion's maiden victory, which came 20 years ago in a Hungarian Grand Prix that "had everything". 

Before 2006, Button appeared set to become one of the many 'nearly men' of F1, to whom victories came close, but never materialised. However, a thrilling race on August 6, 2006 changed this narrative, as the Briton topped the podium for the first time.

At that time, Button was racing for Honda, which has since become the Mercedes factory team, with several key personnel remaining with the outfit from that period. 

Writing in 'Jenson's Journal' for Aston Martin, Button said: "I actually crossed the finish line more than 30 seconds ahead... even Kimi Antonelli hasn't managed that this season! Although he seems to be breaking just about every other record in front of him.

Antonelli celebrates his sixth pole of 2026
Antonelli celebrates his sixth pole of 2026

"He wasn't even born when I won in Hungary.

"Kimi, if you're reading this, do yourself a favour and go and watch the highlights on YouTube. It had absolutely everything."

Having qualified fourth, an engine penalty dropped Button to 14th place on the grid. In damp conditions that saw a mix of slick, intermediate and wet tyres being used, Button "concentrated on staying out of trouble". 

This thinking proved beneficial, as Button gained positions through a mix of calculated overtakes and crashes for those ahead, with Giancarlo Fisichella spinning his Renault, Felipe Massa suffering similarly in his Ferrari, and Kimi Raikkonen suffering a race-ending crash with Vitantonio Liuzzi's Toro Rosso - the Finn in the process of lapping the Italian. All of this came in the first 26 laps!

After a safety car period for the latter incident, Button ran second to Alonso. But then came a race-defining moment. 

Conditions were difficult to say the least in Hungary
Conditions were difficult to say the least in Hungary
© XPB Images

"What helped me was the loose wheel nut on Fernando's car," explained Button. "After his pitstop, it was obvious something wasn't right. His right-rear wheel hadn't been fitted properly. He turned into Turn Two, lost the rear of the car and slid into the barriers. Suddenly, I was leading a Grand Prix.

"People ask what goes through your mind in moments like that. Honestly? Not very much.

"You don't suddenly start thinking about history or your first victory. You're still driving the car, still trying to judge grip, tyre temperatures and traffic. The race isn't won because you're leading with laps to go. In Formula One, things can unravel very quickly."

With the drama continuing behind, including a spin for Michael Schumacher before the legendary German was passed by McLaren's Pedro de la Rosa for a first F1 podium, Button took the flag by 30.837s. 

Button celebrates on the top step of the podium for the first time
Button celebrates on the top step of the podium for the first time
© XPB Images

"People often imagine you cross the line and everything suddenly becomes crystal clear, but it doesn't work like that," said Button. "Your mind is racing. There are engineers talking in your ear, you're trying to bring the car home safely, and you're only just beginning to process what you've achieved.

"It wasn't until I arrived in Japan a few days later, at Honda's headquarters in Sakura, that the magnitude of it all really hit me. Walking through the factory and seeing what that victory meant to everyone there was incredibly special.

"It wasn't just my first Formula One win. It was Honda's first victory as a works team for decades, and you could feel the pride throughout the whole organisation. Hundreds of people had poured everything into making that car quicker, most of whom never stood on a podium or appeared on television."

Tags:

F1
2026
Belgium
Jenson Button
2006
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Jenson Button urges Kimi Antonelli to view Hungary classic that
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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