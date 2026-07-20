“It's not down to the driver” - Lando Norris launches fresh PU attack despite ‘getting lucky’ at Spa

Lando Norris did not hold back when speaking about the current Formula 1 power units

Norris in Spa
Norris in Spa
© XPB Images

Lando Norris has added to his complaints about Formula 1's current power units, stating that the pace of drivers is no longer down to the individual, but is dictated by things "out of your control".

The current F1 power units have come under increasing fire across the British and Belgian weekends, with yoyo racing and superclipping returning to the forefront of discussions. 

Former driver turned commentator Martin Brundle said in Belgium of these examples, "We have to get rid of this concept as soon as possible," after slating the 'loss of all the great corners' at Spa-Francorchamps and Silverstone as a result. 

Norris at Spa
Norris at Spa
© XPB Images

Norris qualified strongly in third place before taking a 10-place grid penalty and recovered to seventh place on Sunday - this after team-mate Oscar Piastri was caught out by a power unit issue in qualifying. 

Asked how easy it is to get caught out by the self-learning power units, Norris said: “I mean, it's got nothing to do with you as a driver, really. Sometimes it does, and we're talking about like being a few meters early on the button or whatever. It just makes a big difference at times.

“But there are certain things within your control and a lot of things, way too many things, that are out of your control. 

“It's a shame that there are so many things that can dictate your own pace in qualifying. It's not down to the driver. It's just down to hoping you get lucky that the power unit does what it should do, and doesn't do something silly."

Norris and Verstappen at Spa
Norris and Verstappen at Spa
© XPB Images

Brundle has previously voiced concern that drivers are not in fact in control of their cars, which is a key aspect in the regulations. 

Speaking of his problems this season, Norris added: “Honestly, it's been costing me the whole year. This is the first weekend I think all season I've been competitive in the straights, so it’s the first time I'm probably happy. 

“So I've had the problems all season, and this is the first race I've been the one that's like, "Oh, I'm happy in the straights for once," and it was the first time Oscar was the one a little bit on the back foot in qualifying. But it's also not up to him. It's just down to the power units doing whatever they want.”

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Belgium
Lando Norris
McLaren
“It's not down to the driver” - Lando Norris launches fresh PU attack despite ‘getting lucky’ at Spa
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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